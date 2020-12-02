Opinions of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Columnist: Nana Ameyaw

All is well that ends well

The above-quoted title is one of the noted Drama titles of Shakespeare's comedy. It expresses a basic truth in life. Unfortunately, however, the expression “ALL IS WELL THAT ENDS WELL” fails to find true meaning in the working life of Teachers in Ghana.



From the start of a Teacher’s working life till he retires all is not well. The Teacher has to struggle to find his own accommodation, mostly without privacy or security. He pays for his own rent, light, water, etc. unlike his colleagues in other jobs such as the Police and Prisons.



Most painfully, he exists to carrying forward debts and loans from shylock money lenders and Banks.



The teacher’s fate never ends well at all; since he has to struggle to manage with a meager and miserable end of service benefit. Fancy an Assistant Director 2 (AD2) taking home GH¢970.00 as end service benefit and a Principal Superintendent (PS) slapped with GH¢223.00 after thirty years of dedicated service.



The above are lunch monies for a Ghanaian member of parliament (MP) and his lady for just a day. Oh Yes, the life, working conditions, and end of service of a Teacher are a great misery. Yet teaching is described as a noble profession!! HOW??



Without the teacher, nothing starts or ends well. Teachers nurture stones to be orators, Snails to be scooters, and even tortoises to be great footballers. What of the patriotic lawyers, Doctors, Engineers, security officers, etc? Yet teachers are never valued by society or any government. Teachers are respected only as hoes and donkeys.



After the farming season, the hoe that was the best companion of the farmer finds its solitary and miserable home under the barn. Donkeys are a beast of burden. They carry the gold to the market but they never taste the gold money. That is the life of a Ghanaian teacher, TOIL – POVERTY – ANGUISH and EARLY DEATH.



In all humility, all pensioned teachers from 2011 to 2019, most profoundly and sincerely express our appreciation and deep-rooted thanks to T.U.C (Ghana) for coming to the rescue of the Ghanaian pensioned teacher.



The T.U.C (Ghana) has demonstrated amply, that it will never abandon Ghana’s great heroes to be pushed into obscurity, oblivion, and untimely death.



Indeed the swift intervention of T.U.C (Ghana) to better the fate of pensioned teachers regarding their TIER 2 monies deserves commendation. Verily, the T.U.C (Ghana) is an epitome of honesty, transparency, and fairness. May the Almighty pour his benedictions on their effort.



Pensioners are very sure that by November 18th, 2020, all broken homes of pensioned teachers will be mended. We are confident that His Excellency the President Nana Akufo-Addo will speedily assist T.U.C (Ghana) to pay pensioners our tier 2 monies and not allow the effort of T.U.C (Ghana) to be a storm in a teacup.

