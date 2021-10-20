Alan Kyerematen is no one’s running mate

Opinions of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Columnist: Kwabena Nyamekye

The movement to have His Excellency Dr. Bawumia lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and then become President is entering rather strange, puzzling and desperate waters.



The ship is sinking, and it all began when the NPP was hit in 2020 with its worst performance as a sitting party in power. In 2004 the party increased its parliamentary majority from 100 seats to 128. It also proved it did not need the collection of smaller parties to win the presidential election as after winning just 48% in 2000 on the first ballot, it won in 2004 on the first ballot but this time with 52% of the vote.



Even in the turbulent period of 2008 it won the first round but suffered a loss of parliamentary seats and this opened the door to the NDC’s narrow victory.



2020 was a seismic shock to the NPP as its parliamentary seats collapsed from 169 to 137 and its presidential majority also collapsed as a margin of 1 million votes in 2016 collapsed to 500 thousand. More ominously, its percentage in the loyal and faithful stronghold of the Ashanti region collapsed from 75.9% to 72.8%. Another 2% collapse there and the election would have gone for a run-off with the NDC most probably coasting to victory.



This development explains the serious lack of confidence in the faction to get the VP to lead the party in 2024. They want to secure the leadership for the VP but prevent a backlash in the Ashanti region which will deliver the election to the NDC. It is for this reason that Honourable Dr. Ayisi Boateng has thrown out the suggestion that Mr. Alan Kyerematen be the running mate to their increasingly obvious unelectable choice – VP Bawumia. Hopefully, this will appease disgruntled voters in Afigya Kwabre South with its 68,378 NPP voters; calm down the faithful 77,487 of Atwima Kwanwoma, and soothe Suame and the 65,733 voters out there who supported NPP.



What is more interesting is that the NPP propaganda machine has invented a great victory in the 2020 election. We are told about how Northern voters swung to the NPP on the back of the campaign by the VP and this makes the case for him to lead in 2024. If NPP wants to win by an avalanche then go for the VP and your new strongholds will join up with existing strongholds to destroy the NDC for good.



Obviously, I have missed something because checking the electoral map, the only place NPP can claim any victory in the Northern part of Ghana is in the North East Region where it won by a miserable 10 thousand votes. Everywhere else in Northern Ghana is painted in the colours of NDC green and that is a fact. No makeup can change this reality.



Thus deep down inside we all know the choice of the VP will not make any significant difference to NPP votes in the North. The 2 upper regions – Upper East and Upper West will go for NDC as usual. The NPP should find Dr Liman or Dr Edward Mahama for a lesson on this. Those 2 regions are locked into the NDC trunk. Period. No one has told us what magical formula the VP has that Okomfo Anokye would be proud of to bring the 2 upper regions into the Danquah-Busia fold for the first time. They have been voting against the tradition since Ghana came into existence.



The NPP is betting on the zongos and Northern region to get behind if it the VP is the flagbearer but this is a weak argument. The Northern regions vote NDC just like the Upper Regions. NPP always presents a Northern region Muslim running mate yet it never yields any dividends. The zongos and Northern regions vote NDC. The tiny margin in the North East is not a sign of the times to come. It is an aberration that NPP should not rely on. The Northern part of Ghana votes NDC - simple.





But of greater importance is the NPP’s trusted Ashanti voters. Here is where the VP’s supporters want to eat their cake and have it. Since 2000 the NDC knows it must erode the Ashanti region NPP votes to win power. This was done successfully in 2008 and it was almost pulled off again in 2020. With these developments one can appreciate the position of Dr.Ayisi Boateng and others. Their argument is basic yet complicated and it goes like this: We know Kyerematen is dear to you voters in Asante.



We saw how in 2016 to ensure tensions in the party were buried, he was in the forefront of the campaign with candidate Akufo Addo announcing him as a minister even before the first ballot was cast. This explains the monster 1.6 million votes the party got (some people of the more frivolous inclination say it was the campaign of the super-attractive Samira Bawumia but those of us in Kumasi don’t take this seriously).



Thus, we need to ensure that the vote in 2016 which slipped in 2020 does not become an implosion in 2024. We know Bawumia can never win the presidency without the voters from Oforikrom (62,259), Bekwai (56,923 voters) and Kwabre East (86,437 voters). He can win the nomination of course but that is all. We are scared stiff of a massive defection in Asante to Mahama. So, to avoid this, we are inviting Kyerematen to be running mate as he will carry the day for us by keeping Asante voters in the fold. We rely on them; the voters in Lawra (9,493), Bolga East (5,184) and Talensi (9,175) are not central to our attack.



Never in the history of elections on planet has this message been sent out before the flagbearer is even chosen. Surely a running mate adds to the campaign, but the true outcome is decided by the flag bearer. If the VP’s supporters think he is this wonderful candidate whom Ghanaians from Salaga to Axim are lining up to elect, then they do not need to reach out to anyone at this stage. Rawlings never did this, Kufuor never did this, Mills never did this and Nana Addo never did this in 2008.



The VP’s supporters should leave Kyerematen alone. If they carry the day at Congress, then they should find a running mate - who is certainly not going to be Kyerematen to take on the NDC – and watch their campaign melt in the fire of the furious voters from your stronghold in December 2024.



Alan Kyerematen is a founding member of the New Patriotic Party. We know for certain he has been voting NPP since it was founded in 1992 (others we are not so certain how they voted but that is another story). He has tried to lead the party in the past, but the electors saw it fit and wise to elect Nana Addo as he was in the tradition in the 1970s when Kyerematen was still a schoolboy. The same applied to Kufuor who had been an MP and Deputy Minister in the 2nd republic when Nana Addo was still studying to become a lawyer. Not surprisingly, Nana had to wait his turn when he made his first bid to lead the NPP in 1998.



Kyerematen’s turn is now: not as a running mate but as a diehard member of the NPP who helped erect the party and steer it through the early difficult times. His claim is not made just on length of service but also on quality of service as a true Danquah-Busia member who is not going to be used to fulfill the ambitions of an unelectable future candidate.



Alan All the Way.