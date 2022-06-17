Alan Kyerematen; NPP’s new face to change over, break the '8'

Opinions of Friday, 17 June 2022

Columnist: Terry Afram

After 15 years of Nana-Bawumia flagbearer and running mate on the NPP ticket, it’s time for a change over to break the “8”.



Alan Kyerematen emerging as the next Flagbearer, will be a new face on the ticket of the NPP (change over), with a fresh message to win critical sections of the Ghanaian voting bloc and help the party to break the “8”.



In this write up, I give four (4) strong reasons why the NPP must make this choice of presenting a new face on NPP’s ticket (new Flagbearer & running mate) to present to Ghanaians in 2024.



(1) NEW FACE FOR UNITY:



In NPP, Kyerematen is an already tried, tested, and matured founding father who stands a better chance to UNITE the party. In Alan Kyerematen, NPP has a leader who can unite the rank and file of the party and across different factions.

This is key to reinvigorating and reenergizing the grassroots of the party.



(2) NEW FACE TO BREAK VOTER APATHY:



The NPP will need a huge turnout at the polls, especially from its stronghold.

A new face who also hails from the stronghold is a bonus. This will break voter apathy, especially from the grassroots many of whom feel neglected.



A new face Kyerematen will be better placed to rally the rank and file of the party to cause a massive turnout and secure victory for the NPP.



(3) A NEW FACE WITH A FRESH MESSAGE:



Kyerematen will be a new face that offers a fresh message of industrialization through job creation. The new research from Global Info Analytics points to the fact that Kyerematen is the NPP candidate that can eat into Mahama’s votes.



Kyerematen is a candidate that can appeal to;

(I) Independent Voters (Vote on Message)

(II) Undecided / Floating Voters

(III) Unemployed Voters.



These are critical votes that the next NPP candidate ought to win massively.

A fresh message from a credible, honest, and trustworthy candidate in the mold of Alan Kyerematen will be a game-changer to break the 8 for NPP.



(4) A NEW FACE THAT IS PROPAGANDA PROOF:



The NDC will find it difficult to win their propaganda warfare against a candidate like Kyerematen. Kyerematen will not be a soft target of trolls and videos put together by NDC to attack him as against that of Bawumia.



A new face that is also propaganda proof, is an added positive that gives the NPP the chance to be on the offensive with Alan Kyerematen’s winning message of job creation. This will help to win the critical voters needed to win 50+1 votes; Neutral, Undecided, Floating & Unemployed Voters.



The best form of attack is always t be on the offensive, instead of being on the defensive.



CONCLUSION:



A United NPP will be a formidable threat to the NDC. A new candidate with a fresh message and also a demonstrable track record on a winning message (job creation), to back it will be the game-changer for the NPP.



The delegates of the NPP ought to choose Alan Kyerematen, who’s a new candidate and offers a fresh message to break the 8.

Written By: Terry Afram-Kumi