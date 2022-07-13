Alan Kyerematen: Clear vision and focus - Eureka!

Opinions of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Columnist: Ebo Buckman

Ghana's next President has spoken. It takes someone with a very credible performance track record, both locally and internationally and a clear vision like Alan Cash to inspire such hope and confidence at this crucial time. Ghana shall surely bound back, just as he has said.



I can't wait to witness and experience his eight years of conscious and comprehensive industrial transformation agenda as the president of Ghana.



As I always say, per the kind of power our constitution gives to the president, no president has any excuse to give for nonperformance.



Under this 4th Republican Constitution, Jerry Rawlings, J. A. Kufuor, Atta Mills, John Dramani Mahama, and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have all had their opportunity to show what they can do for the country and citizenry. The jury is out there!



It's Alan Kyerematen's time to show to us what his massive industrial transformation agenda can bring to the country from 2025 and beyond. He is currently serving under someone else's vision and per available facts and figures about the Trade and Industry Ministry, he has done so well.



From day one the country has been in search of a leader to take us to the promised land, not one political party replacing the other every four or eight years. We are not craving to see which political party is better than the other in terms of corruption and mismanagement. We are craving for a visionary leader who can turn around our sordid story to be like the Malaysia story - the industrial revolution.



Great nations are birthed by visionary leaders, not political parties. As a nation, we have found a visionary leader in Alan Kyerematen. He started thinking, talking, and doing industrial revolution through the private sector stuff over 30 years ago through EMPRETEC AFRICA PROJECT and has been consistent since - exactly what we need as a nation, eureka!



The other day, I dared some NDC friends on Facebook to tell me what John Mahama's vision for the country was when he was the President and what his vision is as he makes the attempt to come again. Interestingly, only two people responded, and, guess what, they gave two different visions.



Dear reader, do you remember Mahama's vision? Perhaps you haven't even thought about it. No need to be emotional about it; just be realistic and do a sober reflection to see if you can pinpoint his vision for the country. If you have to struggle to remember whether or not he had one, it means he didn't have one. This is because great leaders are as clear as their vision and they are always known by their vision.



Great nations are indeed built with a great vision – The industrialization vision. That's why developed countries are also known as industrialized countries.



Jobs for the People, Cash for the People.