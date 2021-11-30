Akwasidae fundraising sponsors litigations not development

Opinions of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Columnist: Akwamu Kingdom

Chieftaincy is one of Ghana’s oldest traditional institutions. It has remained resilient despite attempts by both colonial and post-independent governments to control and undermine it.



According to Article 270 of Ghana’s 1992 constitution, the chieftaincy institution is recognized as part of the country’s governance system.



Chiefs settle disputes and govern community lands. They are custodians of customs and tradition and are advocates for development in their areas. The chieftaincy institution is still largely supported by many Ghanaians and modern governments.



The importance of chiefs to the government is clearly seen in the work of some eminent Chiefs in our various communities.



Sadly, this is not the case in Akwamuman and surrounding communities, a kingdom that was once enviable by many is now in a poor state due to unending Chieftaincy litigation and mismanagement of development funds that pour in, according to the youth, Akwamu has over the decade witnessed several fundraising and numerous donations to the Bogyae palace of Akwamufie but no accounts to the people and purpose for which the events were organized has never yielded any developmental result whatsoever.



They believe the funds raised are rather spent on litigations rather than development, as such cautioning donors and sympathizers of Akwamu state to channel their support through other credible agencies who will prioritize the development of Akwamu, We have many basic concerns like our poor health care (Akwamufie Clinic is in a poor state now), poor roads network even in the seat of the paramountcy, poor drainage system and rampant power outages, even though the Akosombo Dam sits on their land, they said.



Meanwhile, the over three decade’s litigation on who is the rightful successor to ascend the throne (Amanpong Gua) is at the conclusion stage. Hearing slated for Tuesday 30th November 2021 at the Supreme Court of the Republic of Ghana.