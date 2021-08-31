Akufo-Addo, you forced Domelevo to go on pension at 60, why Jumoh at 71 is the Director of GIHOC?

Opinions of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

This article will reveal that even though the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, made Ghanaians understand that he forced the former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo, to go on pension because of his age, yet, the president is far from the truth.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo forced the former Auditor-General to retire to avoid being exposed to his corruptible deals. As a matter of fact, Akufo Addo is more corrupt than the former Ghanaian leader, John Mahama.



The president thinks he is very clever but whatever he does always comes back to haunt him. He can't change because he has grown up with those destructive elements embedded in him.



Our Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo-Addo is a man who thrives to let Ghanaians believe that he is a good person and strongly believes in God.



He wants to prove it by building a Cathedral but as a matter of fact, Akufo Addo is far from God. He is tribalistic, nepotistic, and a man consumed by hate, jealousy, and hypocrisy.



Mr. Daniel Domelevo, the former Auditor-General, who was appointed and sworn in as the new Auditor-General of Ghana on December 30, 2016, was forced to on pension. According to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Domelevo has exceeded his retirement age.



Akufo-Addo made Ghanaians believe this age issue was the reason he forced Domelevo to on retirement but this was not the case. The corrupt president has fears that the former Auditor-General will bring out his corruptible deals to the public’s attention, the reason he forced Dumelevo to retire.



We need to ask the president, Nana Akufo-Addo, if he says that it was because of Domelevo’s age he asked him to on retirement, how old is Maxwell Kofi Jumah, the Managing-Director of GIHOC?



I found out that Daniel Domelevo was born on June 1, 1960, therefore, he is sixty-one. Okay, let’s assume Dumelevo’s parents made a mistake to record his true date of birth, therefore, the former Auditor-General is 63 today.



If so, can President Nana Akufo-Addo explain to Ghanaians why Maxwell Kofi Jumah, a man who was born on June 26, 1950, at 71, is still the Managing Director of GIHOC?



Many times, I have proved beyond any doubt how cunning Akufo-Addo is. Our president is a man with a double heart, one clings to goodness and the other to evil. He sacked Domelevo because he is scared the former Auditor-General will expose him to corruption.



They say birds of the same feathers flock together, the fact that Nana Akufo Addo is deeply corrupt, he associates himself with corrupt people. That’s why today, he still has corrupt politicians such as Eugene Arhin, Charles Bissiw, and Kwaku Anin-Yeboah in his administration.



I have been asking myself over and over why does the president keeps every NPP member involved in corruption in administration? The answer is simple because the president is corrupt and what he fears most is exposure.



If he is not corrupt then he must explain why he forced Domelevo to retire when his age is not even close to that of Maxwell Kofi Jumah of GIHOC?



I have told you before that Akufo Addo is a kind of leader if you follow, you will embarrass yourself because he is not the person that he claims to be, besides his heart is far from God, therefore, I can’t understand why he wants to build a Cathedral, for who?



I don’t believe that Cathedral is for God, he hopes that will give him some peace and salvation after death because he knows who he is, unfortunately, he is wasting his time. Time will tell.