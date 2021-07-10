Akufo-Addo, you are the worst Ghanaian president to take salary, let alone your wife

Opinions of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, like the majority of Ghanaians, I strongly disagree with the approval of your wife, Rebecca, to officially receive a monthly amount close to GHC7 million with effect from 2017.



You see, the reality is those that work very hard don’t only deserve better pay but also promotion to inspire others to work also hard. That’s how productivity is achieved to bring developments to a country.



Frankly speaking, since becoming the president of Ghana, five years ago, together with your incompetent ministers, all of you continue to waste Ghana's precious resources, yet none has created a single job to meet the needs of the youth facing unemployment crisis in the country.



As a matter of fact, you are the worst Ghanaian leader in the political history of Ghana, unfortunately, due to tribalism, hate, and jealousy, many of the Akyem folks and NPP supporters wouldn't like to accept this simple truth. Instead, they keep blaming John Mahama for their failures.



It doesn’t make sense at all Akufo-Addo, for the parliament to approve any salary for your wife. You are the only Ghanaian leader who has put me into very deep thinking since you became president of Ghana because I still can’t find an answer to the reason you became a president.



I don’t want to be superstitious because I don’t believe much in superstition, yet I strongly believe that there is something terribly following you which has robbed you of your happiness from childhood to adulthood, making sure you are never successful in life.



You know personally what I am talking about is, in a country that many people are facing unemployment crisis and a bad economy, you ignore all that and decide to build a Cathedral, hoping that will pacify your soul to break that curse or bad luck that has followed you all your life.



You are the only Ghanaian leader that has exhibited such an outrageous character by not addressing unprecedented crimes and political instability in the country.



There is no law in Ghana, therefore, the country has become lawless, with criminals breaking the law with impunity.



Apart from the trumpeted ‘Free Education,’ which has become a flop, tell Ghanaians what you have done as a president among other Ghanaian presidents to receive a monthly payment without criticisms?



Ghana is losing billions of Cedis yearly through incompetent people like you. I don't hate you Nana Akufo-Addo but I am not stupid to give support to someone fetching water with a bucket full of holes, yet he thinks he is great.



In-office for five years, you couldn’t build schools and hospitals, yet you left those your political opponent built to rot and rust because of hate, jealousy, and tribalism.



I wonder the kind of God you worship that you were trying to please Him with a Cathedral, because your heart is full of hate and people with that attitude hardly succeed. This is one of the reasons you failed as

a leader.



Let me remind you that your troubles that have passed is just the tip of the iceberg, you will continue to make political experiment with Ghana without achieving anything.



And as we know, the only people that will give you support are the tribalistic bigots inside and outside Ghana, blindly cheering a government that has caused tremendous pain to the people.