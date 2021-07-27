Akufo-Addo should stop the coronavirus testing frauds at the Kotoka International Airport

Opinions of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

Since the emergence of the coronavirus about two years ago, there have been fraudulent activities throughout health institutions in Ghana, and many travellers from abroad have now become victims of COVID-19 fraud tests at Kotoka International Airport.



It is the right of Ghanaian Health officials to conduct a COVID-19 test, to avoid the spread of the disease but it is unprofessional and medical fraud, if health officials at the Kotoka International Airport, will deliberately declare a fully vaccinated traveller, with coronavirus-free certificate ‘Positive'.



In fact, Ghana has reached a stage that the country can never defend itself as corrupt-free. Corruption rules everywhere and in every institution in the country.



A couple of months ago, the Noguchi Institute in Ghana also made headlines over the same COVID- test frauds. The institute declared healthy people 'Positive', and after payment, they changed the results to 'Negative'. That doesn’t speak well of our country.



Amidst anxiety and fear, over the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Ghana, the country, including the Kotoka International Airport, has become a den of thieves for quack doctors and fraudulent health officials, who prey on travellers coming from abroad.



The majority of Ghanaians are now calling for the resignation of the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu because of corruption, following his admission that he didn’t think properly before engaging in business with a Dubai Sheik, over the supply of the Sputnik V vaccine at a high price.



Even though Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has become a scapegoat, both President Akufo Addo and the Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, know something about the deal.



It will be recalled that in February 2021, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, said that the government was making efforts at all levels to procure COVID-19 vaccines for the country. Then what happened next Ayorkor Botchwey? She also has some questions to answer.



Now the Ghanaian government missions and embassies abroad, demand online payment of $150 before traveling to Ghana, yet still, they are not satisfied; at the airport, they can deliberately declare you ‘Positive,’ after test, even though you are fully vaccinated and declared ‘Negative', prior to your departure to Ghana.



A Ghanaian woman residing in the United Kingdom who became the latest victim didn’t take it lightly. She painstakingly demonstrated a COVID-19 test in a video, proved herself ‘Negative', and shared it to expose what the Ghanaian Health Officials are doing to unsuspecting travellers at the airport.



The question is why her test was ‘Negative', yet the testing device at the airport registered ‘Positive?’ This doesn’t make sense, which means there are coronavirus testing frauds going on at the airport.



The woman despite the fraud still has good thoughts for the Ghanaian government. She decided to speak in a local dialect instead of English because she wouldn’t like to tarnish the image of the Ghanaian government.



In fact, I opposed this decision, she should have continued in English for the whole world to know how Ghana has been deeply affected and rotten by corruption.



She believes that the fraudulent tests are being done in favour of the owner of a particular hotel – M Plaza, since those holding foreign passports are requested to lodge at the place which costs over 1,700 GHC for three days, according to her.



She, therefore, wants to know whom the M Plaza belongs to, which politician owns the place, and what benefit does the government derive from the owner of the place?



President Akufo Addo, this is one of the reasons, I have said over and over that I can never in any way give support to a government like yours because I don't want to embarrass myself. Anyone that respects himself will never give support to a corrupt government.



Ghanaians declared John Mahama corrupt but you hold the master-key to all corruptions in the country. It is now time to stop those frauds at the airport.



Enough is enough.