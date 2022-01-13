Akufo Addo should accept the responsibility for the unprecedented hardships in Ghana

Opinions of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

Recently, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, said that he is not responsible for Ghana's political and economic crises. I want to ask the president why everything is so bad in Africa, including Ghana, despite all the rich resources, including, gold, timber, diamond, and bauxite?



And why the continent has become an eternal global problem, breeding crime, creating many hardships, political and economic crises for the common people?



Many people in Africa want to be politicians because of corruption; therefore, they lacked the knowledge and leadership skills to rule a country.



Take, for instance, if a reckless driver can’t take the passengers safely to their destination, don’t expect a president that lacks the knowledge to run a successful government.



The bad leadership of Nana Akufo Addo has led to negative political consequences, including a high rate of unemployment, undemocratic political regime, fear, terror, and economic disaster, without any means to solve them.



Several countries in Eastern Europe don’t have the resources Ghana has yet good leadership has created a better economy and jobs for the people.



Therefore, if Ghana, a country with such a vast amount of resources is not progressing, that means the problem is bad leadership. The president knows that but he denied that.



The coronavirus is not responsible for the collapse of Ghana’s economy, the high unemployment, robberies, and other crimes.



These problems were taking place daily in Ghana before the arrival of the virus, moreover; Ghana received billions of foreign aid to control the pandemic.



No matter how rich a country is if the government over borrows it affects the economy and creates unemployment because the money for development and job creation is either used to pay debts or being stolen into private accounts. This is the case with Nana Akufo Addo’s government.



Therefore, Ghanaians should expect by the end of Akufo Addo's second term, there will be more hardships, difficulties, and a high rate of unemployment.



Ghanaians will also see hundreds of thousands of small businesses that will go bankrupt and the increase of corruption in all the institutions, including the harbor.