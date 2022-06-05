Akufo-Addo's intelligence, which he ruined by himself

Opinions of Sunday, 5 June 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

Anyone who believes Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not an intelligent leader is deceiving himself, as am I.



Akufo Addo had the potential to be a great leader, but his hatred, jealousy, and anger against Kwame Nkrumah, which he had harbored from infancy, led to his incompetence, self-destruction, and failure as Ghana's worst president.



Jealousy, hatred, and enmity, in excess, only lead to self-destruction. When a persons brain is infected with wicked tendencies, it's difficult for him to succeed in anything. It can make a person sick, paranoid, malnourished, and cause sleepless nights if taken to a logical conclusion. You can despise Kwame Nkrumah, for example, but your hatred will ruin you more than the victim.



Envy, like jealousy, is a passion that produces a fervent desire for what causes misery and hence leads to unhappiness. Feelings of inferiority are the source of envy. Ghanaians have witnessed the renaming of institutions and the rewriting of Ghana's history by Akufo Addo, to provide respect to a family who feels inferior as a result of Kwame Nkrumah's fame.



You don't have to be a psychologist to recognize the poor habits and actions of people who have a strong dislike for and jealousy of others.



Ghana's political history, from the country's political struggle for independence to the present day, can explain why Akufo Addo misled common Ghanaians for power in the beginning and then transformed after obtaining what he desired.



Despite his broken promises, I paid very close attention to our president, Nana Akufo Addo, and saw certain greatness in him. Anyone who believes the president is inept is delusory. I'm not sure if Akufo Addo would recall that he stated, "The government is working assiduously to establish the National HIV and AIDS Fund to ensure that our people are protected from the disease.”



Following that statement, on June 25, 2018, I published an article titled "HIV/AIDS Fund: Thank You, Mr. President"



It was on that day that I realized how astute Akufo Addo is as a leader, that he recognizes that something needs to be done because Africa has become a target for international powers due to the continent's significant resources.



In that article, I explained why I needed to congratulate the president for making such a significant decision, because how many times have I chastised African leaders for being too weak to ask the US government questions about the Aids and Ebola epidemics that have ravaged Africa, causing population and resource control? Despite everything, I never stopped writing the truth.



I've also taken the time to clarify that, despite widespread corruption in African politics, African presidents do not rule the continent alone. That's why I wrote, "How Foreign Powers Rule Africa With African Leaders At The Same Time" on the 3rd of October, 2019, ModernGhana will reference.



I included this piece because, when Akufo Addo addressed the issues Ghanaians are facing last year, he claimed he shouldn't be blamed because other factors are at work. I didn't write an article about it, but I did leave a remark praising him for being honest. I understand why African politicians are hesitant to discuss important African topics.



I wouldn't have been able to do it on my own by writing about man-made diseases like Nodding disease, Lassa fever, Ebola, Burkitts lymphoma, and Kaposi's sarcoma until I met the late scientist John Van Dongen in Holland and the German medical doctor Wolff Geisler, who invited me to help them spread the word about how foreign powers are killing Africa because its leaders are afraid of the consequences.



Nobody should ever sit in Ghana and claim,



"I have it very good" since stupid Ghanaian politicians continue to live in luxury while contributing nothing back to the state or regular Ghanaians. For writing the truth about man-made diseases inflicted on Africa, particularly by the US government, I suffered greatly. I was removed from all social media platforms.



The Belgian authorities harassed me even more by listening in on my phone conversations, monitoring my computer, and any articles I published. After destroying our website "Secrets Of Aids and Ebola" which was once generating over 10,000 reads per day, to suppress information about their much unknown crimes against humanity, they finally let me go after determining that I was not a member of any terrorist organization.



I still like them because they have lived long enough to see that this is an average African writer who, like Europe and America, has to safeguard his continent.



Nana Akufo Addo may have become one of the best Ghanaian presidents if he could overcome his hatred, anger, tribalism, and jealousy.



He has traveled extensively and received an education in foreign nations, therefore he has much to offer our beautiful nation of Ghana.



I think he can't do anything about it because he has already grown with it, more importantly, he is still repeating the same mistakes he has been doing, that’s why I have been saying that he has no serious plans at hand to modify Ghana politically and economically.



