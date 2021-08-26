Akufo-Addo is a kind of leader, if you follow him, you’ll embarrass yourself

Opinions of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

I am very glad that I am not interested in politics and not affiliated with any political party in Europe or Africa but certainly if I need to follow or support any political party in Ghana, it will not be the NPP or Nana Akufo Addo.



People seem obsessed with hope and the desire to meet great people who have carved their names in their professional careers.



The person might be a president, a scientist, an engineer, a celebrity, or a politician, for a particular reason, someone may like to follow them. For example, it was my biggest dream to meet Nkrumah.



He was a great man, internationally known for his accomplishments. He was someone feared by developed countries’ leaders because he does whatever he says and he proved that by helping other African countries to attained independence.



Ghana’s history can never be changed about Kwame Nkrumah even if all the truth about this great man is swept under the carpet.



Since after the CIA plotted a coup to remove him from office, no Ghanaian leader has ever remained a threat to any developed country, that’s what they want.



One of the reasons today, Ghana is far behind developments is because ex-Ghanaian leaders submit to foreign pressures that are harming the country.



On March 23, 2021, while speaking at the 11th Quadrennial Congress of the Trades Union Congress, President Nana Akufo Addo appealed to Ghanaians-workers, over the new taxes, including that of COVID-19, to cooperate with the new measures to reduce the pandemic’s impact on lives and livelihoods.



The important question every Ghanaian that loves the country needs to ask is does Akufo Addo really care about the nation’s success economically and politically?



Does he also care about the thousands of the unemployed, including the youth that is just wasting their lives in rich mineral resources in Ghana?



Nana Akufo Addo is a man that doesn’t only care about humanity but also has no respect for common Ghanaians. He cares only about his family.



If you think the president cares about the youth and thinks about the thousands of suffering unemployed Ghanaians, prove me wrong after reading this article.



Ghana is at crossroads, at a stage where the government needs to decide if it is worth stopping to take loans or not because the country’s public debt stands at GH¢304.6 billion.



This is a crucial time the government in power has to think deeply to do something to revamp the depressing economy and the unemployment crisis.



Yet, President Akufo Addo thinks it is important for the NPP government to introduce new taxes and importantly to spend lavishly on taxpayers’ money.



In his recent trip to France and South Africa, Nana Akufo Addo left the presidential jet on the tarmac and rented a private luxurious jet which cost the country £345,000 for a few days.



He promised Ghanaians to protect the public purse, yet the man is deeply corrupt than John Mahama.



He claims he is fighting against corruption, yet, Nana Akufo Addo keeps every corrupt NPP politician, including Charles Bissiw, Eugene Arhin, and Justice Kwasi Yeboah in his administration. Is that the way to

fight corruption?



The NPP government is deeply and chronically corrupt to the extent that the government has inflated the prices of everything, including fuel, in the country.



And because of the impact of corruption on the economy, tariffs on import duties have been raised by 100% at the ports.



As a result, businessmen, entrepreneurs, and Ghanaians in the Diaspora, willing to set up businesses in Ghana, have abandoned their dreams.



Is that the kind of leader people should be proud of or follow? This is a president if you follow, you will embarrass yourself, so I will not do it.



There is a reason Donald Trump referred Africa to as a “Shithole nation.” Many African leaders lack intelligence, Akufo Addo is one of them, therefore, I will not follow him to embarrass myself.