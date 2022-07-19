Akufo-Addo hated Nkrumah, which took a toll on him as president

Opinions of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

'It appears that Nana Addo is seeking retribution on Ghanaians for rejecting his father's legacy. I am at a loss for how to explain this to someone who cannot put what he preached into practice. It makes me sad. I'm not sure if judgment day is approaching."



Where did I find this comment and who made it? On one of my favourite Italian-language websites, as well as on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and other platforms, I enjoy reading news and reader comments. Someone did make this comment about the E-Levy on "Melodies TV."



This specific remark caught my attention since it not only made sense to me but also gave me the impression that the president had chosen the incorrect political path in his attempt to punish Ghanaians. Why does Akufo Addo deceive and disappoint regular Ghanaians while showing zero concern for their well-being?



Why would a president who represents human rights continue to abuse his authority by infringing on the rights of common people to impose an E-Levy that the majority has rejected? Why is Akufo Addo so hostile toward Ghanaians that he is unable to offer an apology or take responsibility?



It's possible that Akufo-Addo has long planned to let Ghanaians suffer if he is elected president, just as the commenter noted that Ghanaians made his father suffer by supporting Kwame Nkrumah. That is confirmed by the renaming of Nkrumah-built institutions.



I stated in one of my writings that until I heard Paul Adom-Otchere's book review of Obed Asamoah, I had no idea why Akufo-Addo detested Kwame Nkrumah so much. I stated in that article:



I am aware of Nana Akufo-Addo, the president of Ghana, and his abhorrent hatred of Kwame Nkrumah. Until I read Obed Asamoah's book, I thought that this hatred was a result of Nkrumah's success and accomplishments as the first president of Ghana.



The perpetrators of the failed assassination attempt on Nkrumah's life, Tawiah Adamafio, H. H. Cofie-Crabbe, and Ako Adjei, were allegedly brought to justice after the Kulungugu bombing under the supervision of Chief Justice Kobina Arku Korsah, Justice William Bedford Van Lare, and Justice Akufo Addo, the latter of whom is the father of our current president, Nana Akufo Addo.



Justices Korsah, Van Lare, and Akufo Addo cleared the three defendants—Adamafio, Cofie-Crabbe, and Ako Adjei—on all charges at the conclusion of the trial. Nkrumah was enraged by this and dismissed the three judges he had chosen, including Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the father of Ghana's current president.



This specific historical detail from Obed Asamoah's book helped me fully comprehend why Akufo Addo still hates Nkrumah and has done all in his power to alter Ghana's past.



This is why I was interested in the statement that served as the basis for this piece. They say that experience is the best teacher, and as we all know, Nana Akufo Addo, the current president of Ghana, has forced ordinary Ghanaians to through a great number of painful experiences that will make it difficult for any of Akufo Addo's family to pursue careers in politics in the future.



A president must have a solid reputation in order for Ghanaians to constantly remember his accomplishments. But because we have been forced to live in a society where only a small number of political elites hold positions of authority, any members of Akufo Addo's family who intend to enter politics in Ghana in the future will likely be affected by the lies, deceptions, and bitter experiences that the majority of Ghanaians have had to endure.