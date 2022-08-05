Akufo Addo doesn't have any magic wand to revive Ghana’s collapsed economy

Opinions of Friday, 5 August 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

The Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo Addo, is quoted as saying, "Our economy will bounce back stronger," in a GhanaWeb article that was published yesterday, August 4, 2022. I must make it obvious to Ghanaians that the president lacks the tools or the power to turn around the country's failing economy.



After almost six years in government, Akufo Addo has only a few years left before he leaves. Therefore, if he promises to improve the economy for Ghanaians today, they should ask him how. Will the president use Anas' ideas as he pledged, or would he make improvements to let Ghana attract more international investment as this author has long suggested?



Before continuing with the article, I want the average Ghanaian to understand that this writer, who has spent more than thirty years living in Europe, has visited Ghana frequently without Ghanaians' knowing. I don't advertise my visit to Ghana, so I am able to observe the struggles that Ghanaians face anytime I visit that country.



Forgive me for saying in some of my articles that I spent over $3,000 on land and made an initial investment of 10,000 Euros to start a small manufacturing facility, but I lost everything when the chief, who is above the law because he is aware that Ghana's judicial system is as weak as toilet paper, sold the same plot to someone else, causing me to lose everything.



I do occasionally write about this for my fellow Ghanaians who want to immigrate to and invest in Ghana as well as those foreign investors to know that while Ghana may have a friendly welcome for visitors, nothing, including its legal system, functions there.



As a result, one should think twice before ever sending money to invest in that nation. Until that issue, including the egregious corruption at the ports, is resolved, I will continue to caution foreign investors in Ghana.



That doesn't make me a bad person; instead of working to create a corrupt-free society to encourage business growth, strengthen the economy, and support the currency, the current government is corrupt and never willing to reform the system since they stand to gain from it. Therefore, if Akufo Addo says to Ghanaians today that he will improve the economy, they should question him how.



Is the president going to employ Anas' principles as he promised, or will he use what this author has frequently proposed to improve Ghana and make it more appealing to foreign investors? Although tribalism might be thicker than water, intellectual Ghanaians should be aware that intelligence, wisdom, and competence are more important for national progress than tribalism.



Why do Ghanaians continue to support a president who doesn't care about them and who has been a career liar during his time in office? Why do you keep falling for these dishonest tribal media outlets that support this corrupt government? Despite all the bloodshed, what do Ghanaians want to see before making wise decisions for themselves?



I have no ability to sway any Ghanaian to choose the best course of action for their lives, but I will keep you updated as long as I am alive based on my understanding of what effective leadership is.