Akufo-Addo did wait for the coronavirus pandemic to blame for his poor leadership

Opinions of Monday, 28 March 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

If a bad farmer quarrels with his tools, then it’s possible that the happiest day in the life of Akufo-Addo was when the coronavirus hit the world because he has got something to blame for his incompetence. I am surprised that Akufo-Addo keeps blaming either Mahama or the Covid for his failure.



Being a president is not just to put on a suit and walk to the Flagstaff House and sit there from morning till evening then back home with the blaring noise of sirens escorting you.



If people are scared to tell Akufo Addo that he has destroyed Ghana, I will tell him because the country would have been far better without him and his family, including your incompetent Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Before Mahama lost the 2016 elections, Ghana was a better country than today under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Who forced you to become President Akufo-Addo? You shouldn’t because your leadership has been a catastrophe.



I don’t blame Akufo-Addo for destroying Ghana in such a horrible manner; I blame the Electoral Commission’s boss, Jean Mensah, and the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah. The two are nation wreckers.



When Akufo-Addo failed twice to be a president, that was a warning to Ghanaians but many even though claim to be Christians and Muslims, only a few hear the voice of the invincible God.



Akufo-Addo's poor leadership and incompetence are ample evidence that he didn’t win the 2020 elections, he stole the presidential race, that’s why God has exposed him. He is the worst Ghanaian leader so far.



Since he knows he is lazy and corrupt at the same time, Akufo-Addo did capitalize on the epidemic to embezzle $335 million dollars from the $435 million made available to Ghana by the World Bank, to fight the coronavirus crisis.



People are only talking about money the World Bank gave to fight the coronavirus in Ghana, forgetting that apart from the $435 million, the European Union also mobilized €86.5 million to fight COVID-19 in Ghana.



All this money can’t be traced and no one cares to ask where the money is. After lying to the common people that the World Bank gave Ghana only $100 million, all that Akufo-Addo cares about is to find every criminal way to force E-Levy on the people he has denied jobs for five years.



The tone of my article against Akufo-Addo will always remain the same because I am confident about what I write about him. This is what many Ghanaian writers are scared to do. I think it will be the biggest stupidity in my life to entertain any fear for Akufo-Addo.



The president himself can’t sleep because he doesn’t know how things are going to be for him in his remaining years, so why should you fear someone who lives in fear? After blaming the coronavirus for his poor leadership and incompetence, he is now blaming the Russian–Ukraine war.



My advice to the common Ghanaian is if you don’t like the NDC, still, make sure this terrible NPP party is out of power in 2024, else half of the population will commit suicide. This is not a joke, I am serious because just as it has been bad from the beginning, the same shall be the end.