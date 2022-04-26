Akufo-Addo congratulate France president, assures him of continuous co-operation and friendship

Opinions of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Columnist: Isaac Donkor(Distinguished), Student journalist

The President of the Republic, his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the France government of Ghana’s continuous co-operation and friendship in his congratulatory message to President Emmanuel Macron.



The president took to his Facebook page on Monday, April 25, 2022, assuring the French government of Ghana's friendship and co-operation as well as conveying his congratulatory messages on the historic re-election of his Excellency Emmanuel Macron as France's President.



“I assure him of my and Ghana’s co-operation and continuing friendship. Warm congratulations to His Excellency Emmanuel Macron on his historic re-election, for a 2nd term, as President of the French Republic.” he wrote



He then wished him luck in the exercise of his duties, especially in uniting the French nation and helping to withstand the economic problems confronting Europe and the world at large and further affirmed his hope that the French citizens are in safe hands.



“I wish him well in the discharge of his mandate, and in the crucial tasks of uniting the French nation and helping to weather the buffering storms confronting Europe and the world. I am confident that the future of the French people is secure in his hands.



His Excellency Emmanuel Macron defeated his far-right rival Marine Le Pen with a total vote of 18,779,641 representing 58.5% against Le Pen’s 13,297,760 representing 41.5% in the second run-off elections held on Sunday, April 24, after the first round ended at par on April 10, 2022.