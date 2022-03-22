Akufo-Addo and NPP have plunged Ghana into difficulty

Opinions of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Columnist: DOCTOR KWADWO YE-LARGE

Everyone in Ghana presently is grieving.



The young, the old, the matured, every single soul! This is extraordinary and will continue to chase us. In fact, no one is cheerful as a Ghanaian and for the larger part, their desire is that 2024 should come rapidly so Nana Addo and the NPP will leave the scene.



The economy is dying. Ghana is draining lavishly. Practically regular fuel costs go up. The cedi has proactively deteriorated by 14.6 percent. The cedi is at present the most exceedingly terrible money in Africa and among the last four on the planet.



The monetary supervisory group should be broken up and Bawumia should leave. All costs have increased at a disturbing rate however the monetary supervisory group appears to have no answer for it.



Ghana under President Akuffo-Addo has acquired to such an extent that we never again credit commendable. Where is our unique petrol charge? where is our value adjustment and recuperation demand?



Difficulty in Ghana is presently horrendous.



Dr. Kwadwo Afari Gyan was the main considerable administrator of the Constituent Commission from 1993 to 2015 and brought the two NDC and NPP to drive. You were unable to tell his political shading.



Dr. Afari Gyan accomplished the work without dread or favor. At the point when Dr. Gyan left, Lady Charlotte Kesson-Smith Osei was delegated by NDC however when NPP won the races in 2016, she announced the outcomes accordingly.



The straightforward inquiry is the reason then, at that point, did Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sack her and brought this deceptive Lady Jean Mensah? There are a bigger number of inquiries than addresses. In all actuality, this lady has demonstrated to the entire world that she is a card-bearing individual from the New Patriotic Party.



I can unhesitatingly finish up thusly that should NDC win in 2024, Jean Mensah wouldn't stay at post. Check out the point of reference set by Nana Addo. Would it be advisable for it to proceed that way? Absolutely, that is the thing that will occur.



Once more, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has loaded the courts with his kin. Regardless of the issues, you ship off the court, you are certain of losing.



I can unhesitatingly add that, should the tide change in 2024, all those judges would be tossed out. Again, very terrible point of reference, and Ghana is super frightening.



Will NDC additionally bring their own?



The truth will surface eventually. The point of reference set by the high court on Deputy Speakers have the right to cast a ballot while presiding, will go far to upset the exercises of Parliament since Parliament is presently not its very own expert at standings orders.