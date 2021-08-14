Akufo-Addo, Ghana are far from terrorism, a man’s enemy come from his own household

Opinions of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

Like every human being, Nana Akufo-Addo also has fears, which he can’t control. Since the time of becoming the president, he has been warning Ghanaians against terrorism even though Ghana is not a country on the list of countries terrorists would like to destabilize.



We need to find out the reason; President Akufo-Addo has been warning Ghanaians and other neighbouring African States to be vigilant against any political insurgence and terrorism.



Ghana as a country hasn’t experienced any sort of terrorism as we know, however, neighbouring countries, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso, have recorded disastrous activities of terrorists, resulting in the loss of lives.



Despite that, the National Peace Council (NPC) has revealed Ghana is a threat to terrorism.



In March 2016, Ivory Coast was hit by a terror attack in Grand-Bassam, a popular resort town. The mass shooting resulted in the death of 16 people. However, Burkina Faso is likely the only West African country that has suffered countless attacks by terrorists.



If so, why is Nana Akufo-Addo restless and always warning Ghanaians about possible terrorists attack? The truth is bitter than the bile.



The current president is aware of today’s political unrest and economic hardships, under his administration, which hasn’t occurred in any democratic government.



In public, Nana Akufo-Addo hides his fears. He is not a happy man because he is not sure of what may happen tomorrow due to the poor leadership offered to Ghanaians.



The president has ruined Ghana beyond remedy and is now scared he will be toppled or removed from office by unseen forces.



As a matter of fact, Nana Akufo-Addo needs to be worried after pitifully criticizing and accusing the former government, NDC of corruption, incompetence and promised the struggling poor Ghanaians of protecting the public’s purse.



The president turns out to be more corrupt than even John Mahama, introducing multiple harsh taxations than any Ghanaian leader in the political history of the country.



Above all, he is the only Ghanaian leader that has incurred the biggest debt on Ghana.



Taking all these problems which he has no immediate solutions to tackle, into consideration, Nana Akufo-Addo fears that he will be toppled even though that might never happen. That’s why he has been warning against terrorism all the time.



I need to assure the president that he shouldn’t be worried about any external forces to overthrow him.



If such a thing is ever to happen in Ghana, the enemies will come from our own country. He must, therefore, concentrate on internal matters.