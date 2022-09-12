Aisha Huang : The people speak up!

Opinions of Monday, 12 September 2022

Columnist: Adiza Bawa

A cross section of the public have questioned how coordinated the government’s digitization processes are with the Security agencies, citing the example of how the ”Galamsey Queen” Aisha Huang seem to have been eluding the authorities.



Some Ghanaians have been speaking up on the issues. They allege that Aisha Huang may not have left the country, instead used the Togo border and the Ashanti region of Ghana “Kumasi “as hideout to execute her Business agendas after her trial ended in 2017.

“Our leaders here are the ones who are not serious. How possible can a foreigner move from her country and come and work here. Fine you guys have arrested the person for the first time, granted her bail, and left. She has come back and still she is doing the same thing. Even had the guts to even change her name. Our leaders are part of the problem”, said Esieduaa, a graduate who is currenting trading at Adabraka.



Emmanuel, a student of the African University College of Communications AUCC said, ”it looks like there is an insider involved in the whole case. How can somebody who was deported return to the very thing for which she was returned to her home country?



“This thing, it shouldn’t actually be because we have business or connections with this country. Any country whose member does not behave well should face the law”.



”We must work rather at building good diplomatic relations”.



One passionate plea made is in regard to safety and security. Citizens interviewed called for the tightening of the security systems to prevent external infiltration.



A student’s concern is that stringent measures that will limit illegal mining must be properly instituted. Reigners in the country, especially “Galamseyers” must be properly instituted.



Bismark, an Apprentice at Adabraka also said that, ”More work is required of the authorities in enforcing the laws”.



The contention is that it is indeed a concern that Aisha Huang who was deported in 2019 is back in Ghana and mining without a license, the very same reason for which she was deported in the first place.



Aisha Huang : The people speak up!

Aisha was remanded into lawful custody by an Accra Circuit Court last Friday, September 9, 2022 after the Court presented her plea. She had to be remanded because there was no Chinese interpreter.



She is facing a charge of mining without a license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid license.

Her accomplices; Johng Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hai Hun have been charged with engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license.



The three, including a female (Jei) have denied the charge and the court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah has remanded them into lawful custody to reappear on September 14.



Reports from different sources indicate that she has been using the Togo border to execute her operations after the deportation.