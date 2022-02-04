'Agro nu aso'

Opinions of Friday, 4 February 2022

Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi

A land boasts of the precious endowment but when it matters to development, it is as though they had no government.



For there’s no indication for improvement rather taxes preying on their achievement which would stifle businesses movement Putting their land on forced retirement.



This isn’t ideal, such an embarrassment, but they called it the new commandment no matter the people’s disagreement, they would pass it for self-aggrandizement.



The ‘competence’ of their management, they have forgotten their commitment, they care not if it’s economic imprisonment.