Agitations of MMDCEs should be channeled through the assembly members to disapprove their nominations

Opinions of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Columnist: Doctor Kwadwo Ye-large

Since last week Sunday, when the Local Government Minister, Dan Botwe, officially released the names of the MMDCEs, there have been so many agitations against some of President Akufo Addo's nominees.



In the Chereponi district, some of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) faithfuls or members went and burnt their party office, and also assaulted their party chairman in addition.



Amasaman and Tema central also had their share of the agitation by the new patriotic party (NPP) faithful's/members



As an anti-corruption campaigner or crusader, I foresee bribery and corruption in the approval of the MMDCEs in the various assemblies.



The nominations for the MMDCEs positions will be confirmed by the Assembly members.



Hence, some of them will use this opportunity to enrich themselves.



Not all of the nominees for the MMDCEs positions have the financial strength to bribe the Assembly members for their approval.



This is the time those who are sponsoring the various demonstrations, agitations, and protests should find a way to influence the Assembly members to disapprove of the nominees they are not comfortable with their nominations.



Those new Patriotic Party (NPP) faithfuls or members who have issues or don't support some of the nominees to become the substantive MMDCEs, should do anything humanly possible to influence the Assembly members to disapprove's those they don't support.



This mafia approach is better than going on a demonstration to disgrace their party and the president Akufo Addo.



A Demonstration is a democratic right to show displeasure, through a channel of showing your grievances and announcing your's dissatisfaction about an act, law, or policy.



I am in my early thirty's I have never witnessed any demonstration that has subverted or yield something positive in the country.



I sometimes see the demonstration as a keep fit exercise to burn some calories and also release some stress, for it's changed nothing.



I chance on a news item caption the IGP warns NPP supporters who will take any lawless action will be arrested by the law.



If the news reportage is accurate and authentic, then clearly the police are not ready to give order and escort for those who want to demonstrate.



Many people in the party are calling for peace to prevails among themselves.



Telling those who are making the agitations to stop, and looks at the big picture, which is the 2024 general elections.



An unfounded internal Elections is coming on to elect polling station agents, constituency executives, national executives, and the flagbearer in the new patriotic party (NPP).



This is what the party is much concerned about not demonstrations against MMDCEs.