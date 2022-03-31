Agenda 111, we ask, is there hope for the project?

Opinions of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Columnist: Akumbobe Robert

Agenda 111 was the current government plan of revamping the health sector following what was seen in our health system during the peak of the coronavirus.



The virus exposed the lapses in our health system to deal with emergencies of that magnitude. The government announced this initiative during one of the COVID-19 updates.



Many including the minority in Ghana's eighth parliament wondered if this project will ever see the light of day. They say they doubt the government ability to complete them, especially the time frame given by the president to deliver the projects.



The government have struggled to deliver on its promise to the people especially the areas where these facilities will be put up. Many of the projects are yet to see the day of light with many government commentators saying the delay has to do with the land/site for the projects.



It is not surprising that the president himself have come out to clear the air on the issue indicating that they were "overly ambitious" with the promise of delivering the hospitals in 18 months.



“I have to report that, like all major construction projects, it is evident that the initial schedule we gave for the completion of the Agenda 111 was overly ambitious. Identifying suitable sites around the country, for example, has turned out to be even more problematic than had been anticipated".

We can only hope and wish that the government will be able to complete the projects within the timelines given by the president: that is before his tenure ends.