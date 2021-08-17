"Agenda 111: Towering proof that Ghana is competently being fixed"

Opinions of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Columnist: Dr. Issah Imoro

On August 12, 2021, the venerable Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in his usual unique evidence-based defence of the Government highlighted key issues that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration has done and continues to do in fixing the broken system inherited from the Mahama government.



This action by H. E. Dr Bawumia on International Youth Day was right on time and very necessary to reassure the Ghanaian youth, who very well appreciate the positive impact of Government policies, that everything possible is being done to make the future better.



For indeed, the several young boys and girls who had to drop from High school because of fees appreciate the relief that came through the successful implementation of the free SHS policy by this Government.



The countless youth in teacher and nursing training colleges treasure how this Government has restored (fixed) their allowances which was "broken" by the NDC Government. And the innumerable youth who remained unemployed for several years due to a freeze on employment occasioned by the NDC Government's poor economic management but finally got massive jobs in healthcare, education, security services fully recognize how their "pockets" had been fixed by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.



The over 100, 000 youth enrolled in the NABCO program out of which 70,000 expect to be permanently employed in the coming months fully concur with Dr. Bawumia that this Government has fixed a lot of things that were broken and is on course in developing Ghana.



The massive investment by the Government aimed at improving lives is not limited to the human resource development of our youth. It targets every ordinary Ghanaian. These policies and projects are evenly distributed and have been of tremendous benefit to all Ghanaians.



A sector that deserves a special mention in this piece is the healthcare industry. The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia Government inherited a healthcare system that had a completely broken down Emergency Medical Service (Ambulance unit).



Through the ingenuity of the Government, this broken Emergency Medical Service was fixed with each constituency getting a unique Ambulance and well-trained paramedics supervised by a central command.



Likewise, the National Health insurance scheme which is the option for a majority of the populace was almost brought to its knees. Upon assumption of duty, the Government moved swiftly and fixed the scheme by clearing the backlog of unpaid claims to service providers.



With these massive achievements, it is understandable why the NDC is already seriously panicking about Agenda 111 which will see the construction of hospitals in all districts that have none as well as regional hospitals for the newly created regions.



The benefits associated with this massive agenda 111 project which include but not limited to easy access to medical service and employment cannot be fully enumerated. These facilities will fully augment the revitalized Emergency Medical Service and National Health Insurance Scheme to provide quality healthcare to the citizenry.



And just as the sirens of the ambulances carrying patients remind us of the true value of the fixed Ambulance Service by the Government, the Agenda 111 hospitals will be towering proof that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia is fixing the healthcare sector.



The deliberate efforts by some naysayers, largely NDC apparatchiks, to suppress or mask the great efforts done by this Government to fix what was broken and could not be fixed by Mahama's administration will soon die off because their denial of the reality will be like someone trying hard to deny the existence of the sun that is high up on a sunny day with no clouds.



Congratulations to H. E. President Akufo-Addo and his Vice President the venerable Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for this great breakthrough.



(issahwuni@gmail.com)