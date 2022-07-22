Afriye challenges NPP new executives with first test case

Opinions of Friday, 22 July 2022

Columnist: Raymond Ablorh

Barely a week after the election of National Chairman Ntim, General Secretary Kodua and others as new executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, the MP of Effiduase Asokore Constituency has challenged their capacity to deal with the indiscipline supporters of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are unleashing on the party ahead of their 2023 presidential primaries.



The Ashanti Region MP who is allegedly a supplier of COVID-19 test kits in the country, Nana Ayew Afriyie, on Wednesday, July 20 is reported to have threatened not to spare anyone in NPP who does not support Dr Bawumia.



Speaking on Wontumi TV, the legislator who feels Bawumia's presidential aspiration is being threatened said some rifts between the people of Ashanti Region and their MPs are creating dissatisfaction for the Vice President who hitherto was loved by the people in the region.



"I believe we need to break the 8 with Dr Bawumia and I will stand by Dr Bawumia any day, but, if you make things difficult for Dr Bawumia, we are not going to keep quiet and spare you," the legislator openly threatened.



According to him, current happenings in the party will create problems for Dr Bawumia if they do not speak about it.



His utterances and actions however have been condemned by grassroot supporters and supporters of other aspirants who think that the electoral attitude of delegates at the just ended NPP executives elections has not taught Flagstaff House and the supporters of the incumbent preference any lessons yet.



Mr Edward Ennin, former NPP Member of Parliament believes such stomach politicians who are bent on destroying the party in pursuit of their parochial interest may come back to their senses when they disunite the party beyond recovery and the party lands in opposition.



According to him, this is the very attitude and conduct the grassroots voted against and they expect the current executives to rise up to this challenge which, he considers their first test case.



"This is a threat to other aspirants and their supporters. It is unacceptable and our new party executives must rise to defend their integrity and prove that they have what it takes to lead us as a whole and not broken apart to break the 8," the former legislator said.



"Justin Kodua must be guided by the wise John Kufuor's saying that it is better to be a messenger in government than to be a General Secretary in opposition, and, stop these guys before the unthinkable happens to our party which, is already facing difficulties in power," he advised.



At the commencement of the second term of President Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia's administration, some party functionaries including members of parliament and government officials have openly declared their support for Dr Bawumia and engaged in some ill-activities against the directives of the party and the much needed unity to break the 8 which, grassroots members are not the least enthused about.



Even the current General Secretary of the party, Lawyer Justin Kodua suffered same unfair treatment as the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Wontumi assembled other 14 Regional Chairmen to endorse the incumbent John Boadu as the only person capable of leading the NPP to break the 8.



Many believe that how the new executives address Nana Ayew Afriyie's threat may determine the trust and respect party people shall give them across board. If they fail to deal with him and his threat that may mean other aspirants and their supporters must handle such issues the way they deem fit which, may not augur well for the party.