Abdul Fatawu needs help to develop

Opinions of Saturday, 1 October 2022

Columnist: Yakubu H Yakubu

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is a skillful player who needs to let this show. It is not all the time you have to shoot the ball on goal. We have followed him closely since his days with Tamale Utrecht Academy to Steadfast FC Tamale and onto the U-20 national team, where he won the African U-20 championship best player.



He has the talent and needs to keep calm and show it. After moving to top-level football, I observed that he has now concentrated on his physique and building endurance at the expense of his skills and vision of precision. Fatawu needs help now as a skillful player, or we may regret his transition, progression, and maintenance on top-level football.



He is very efficient playing at the top or 10 positions, but he will not get that position now. He needs to take his time and learn and adapt to playing in the wings. He needs help. Fatawu needs help. He needs to be talked to, and he needs someone to guide him closely. Let him watch videos of great players' operations on the wings. He needs help with his technical awareness if he has to maintain at the top. I know sometimes you need to stick to your coach's instruction on cut in and shoot, but at least sometimes you also need to reason out and use your technical awareness to keep the ball, cross the ball, or pass the ball. His manager needs to find help for him to develop and stay at the top level.



To highlight this; Fatawu needs help on the following;



1. Technical awareness

2. Improve on his precision(which can only be gotten through individual practice)

3. Improve on his skills with the ball (He is skillful already)

4. Confidence

5. Discipline.



I wish the coaches will one day use him to play 8, 10, or even just behind the striker, and we will see the best of him(Remember, in our match against Nigeria, Afena Gyan flicked and placed him, and he gave a powerful shot on target).