A year after the departure of FLT.LT. Jerry John Rawlings

Opinions of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Columnist: Grace Fredrica Lutterodt

When people say, time flies, it’s no joke. It’s a bit difficult to believe that it’s been a year already since Ghana lost one of her revered icons and head of state and there’s no doubt that this event needs commemoration. Flt.Lt. Jerry John Rawlings was and will always be an important figure in the history of Ghana. This write-up will seek to reflect on the year after the death of Rawlings.



Circumstances surrounding his death



On the fateful day of 12 November 2020, Flt.Lt. Jerry John Rawlings departed to join our ancestors. His demise occurred on the premises of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after suffering an illness.



During the time, key personalities registered their shock and grave sympathy in learning about his demise.



The event had caused many sympathizers to rush to the hospital and his home to verify the unpleasant news they had received which had dominated the headlines of almost every news channel in Ghana and abroad.



Soon after, world personalities began to eulogize our great hero. It was clear in the minds of many Ghanaians that indeed they had lost an icon.



A befitting farewell



Not long after, the Government of Ghana under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo took a keen interest in Rawlings’ burial arrangements. The Government liaised with the family of Flt.Lt Jerry John Rawlings to give him a befitting farewell, a state burial as such, to commensurate a life well-lived. In effect, the burial arrangements were earmarked to cover about four days which highlighted the level of reverence accorded to the late “comandante” when he was with us. These days were declared days of national mourning.



The impact of his departure



The shock of his passing still lingers on. This occurred to me during the 2020 Election period, where a woman chanced upon the first daughter of President Rawlings, Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings and started wailing and shouting uncontrollably in the Klottey Korle Municipality about the death of her father.



There is no doubt that, the death of Jerry John Rawlings caused bereavement in the life of not just his immediate family but many lovers of his personality. This was evident in the numerous warming tributes which poured out in honor of him.



It is however important to note that, many stories were told after his death which sought to admonish people extensively. These stories told by various media platforms and veterans of history created awareness of the rich and beautiful history of our beloved country, Ghana. I recall images in circulation announcing the death of Rawlings. Amongst such images, was one humorous comment in which a person was showing his admiration towards Rawlings’ music even though no one knew him to be a musician.



It was also clear that this individual had no idea of who Jerry John Rawlings was. One can boldly say that, currently a lot more people are aware of Rawlings’ persona and his immense contribution towards the development of Ghana. H.E.P.J Patterson,(former president of Jamaica) wrote in his tribute to Rawlings stating; “No one, irrespective of Party can question the powerful leadership he gave to Ghana, his beloved country”. It is undisputed that, his contribution is boldly engraved in Ghana’s progress story. This supports the notion that, there is a good side to every single event.



Also, the death of Rawlings seeks to teach many a lesson about humility in the sense that, we have no power over our lives. God alone has the final say and when he speaks, it is final. The Almighty knows why He sustained Rawlings in the early days of his revolutions and allowed him to live and share seventy-three good years on this earth with us. We have no course but to be thankful at this stage and to continue to remember him for his many good deeds.