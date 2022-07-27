A statue of former president John Atta-Mills without his name on it is a shoddy piece of art

Opinions of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

The recent inauguration of the statue of the late John Atta Mills in Accra's Asomdwee Park has generated a number of debates, but what the media has failed to report is that no one even knows whose statue it is because his name is not on it.



In Ghana, there is always a lot of money spent on project implementation, but the results are typically subpar due to greed, hypocrisy, and the desire for fame. Most sculptures that are unveiled bear the name of the subject they honor, but the one honoring the late John Atta-Mills is nameless.



On Sunday, July 24, 2022, "This was unveiled by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and aided by Samuel Koku Anyidoho. The glory belongs to God almighty.” is boldly written in front of the statue. How is it possible for those who created or carved the statue to omit the subject's name?



Someone or a visitor who is drawn to Asomdwee Park for its natural beauty will undoubtedly be unable to identify the statue. The person will only be able to see the names of those who helped unveil the statue. Is this all making sense?



Why do people seldom apply their brains when acting in the country's best interest. Koku Anyidoho and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo both had a responsibility to check the accuracy of the inscriptions before approving them, but they did not do so.



In actuality, the entire effort is currently completely pointless, worthless, and full of ridicule for those who believe they have done a decent job and deserve praise. The late John Evans Atta-Mills should have received something more remarkable and high-quality than this subpar job.



It is highly odd that the sculptor of the late President John Atta-Mills statue omitted his name and instead wrote the name of the person who unveiled it because a statue of someone represents their legacy or accomplishments. This is a shame to the entire Ghanaian country; it is not an error.



The fault on that statue has to be fixed as soon as possible.