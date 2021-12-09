A national disgrace

Opinions of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Columnist: kwaku Adu-Gyamfi

Why the Ghanaian children are not part of the national agenda?

Every time I pass by the area around the National Theatre heading to the Police headquarters ,I literally cry. Once upon a time ,that area was supposedly meant for children’s park. What happened?



Regrettably, we live in a country where its future leaders have no future of their own. Their welfare and aspirations are not part of the equation. Is it because they can not vote or pay taxes?



How many children’s playgrounds or amusement Parks do we have in our districts’ capitals? Show me a prosperous nation with visionary leaders and I will tell you how it took care of its children in their formative years—by nurturing their curiosity, creativity and hone their social skills.



These are things that can’t be acquired through the confinement of traditional classrooms.



To get a well-rounded future leaders we must provide them with standardised amusement Parks, when they are young; while we have time and the means. It is an investment we can afford.



We also need to prioritize our needs, instead of our wants for the benefit of our future leaders.