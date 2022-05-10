You are here: HomeWallOpinionsArticles2022 05 10Article 1534856

Opinions of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Columnist: Kwaku Kristo

A letter to the preacher man

Preacher man can you explain why my ancestors I should hate? Preacher man can you explain why my ancestors I should hate?

Not for the shallow-minded

The preacher man said I should pray for and forgive my enemies but for my ancestors they were evil.

Yet my generation has forgiven their enemies and hating on their own ancestors

Wake up!

Ye that slumber and dine with the Devil that lives in a temple

Listen to the sound of the preacher man listen to the voice of an opposing force of your own roots below the gravel

Know your history

Know the distance you have travelled

Preacher man can you explain why my ancestors I should hate

And your story I should date

Why can't I forgive my own ancestors even if they were sinful

For example

You said my body is God's temple

Yet I was a slave to the man with the bible

The man with the bible whom you are a disciple

By forgiving for the rape, the torture, the dirges on the ship by the seashores, those inhumane house chores, tormenting of the bones in the melanin with the chained necklaces in cones

The breaking down of my thrones, the assault, the insult, and all this as a result of my ancestors' sin you say I should never forgive?

If I can forgive the one that maltreated my ancestor and not my ancestor?

Then you are an imposter

Living behind the God picture

May our ancestors whose souls they lost for our lands be blessed for this is the generation of truth and the Sons of the Living Sun

MENTAL LIBERATION NOW!!!

