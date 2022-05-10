A letter to the preacher man

Opinions of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Columnist: Kwaku Kristo

Not for the shallow-minded



The preacher man said I should pray for and forgive my enemies but for my ancestors they were evil.



Yet my generation has forgiven their enemies and hating on their own ancestors



Wake up!



Ye that slumber and dine with the Devil that lives in a temple



Listen to the sound of the preacher man listen to the voice of an opposing force of your own roots below the gravel



Know your history



Know the distance you have travelled



Preacher man can you explain why my ancestors I should hate



And your story I should date



Why can't I forgive my own ancestors even if they were sinful



For example



You said my body is God's temple



Yet I was a slave to the man with the bible



The man with the bible whom you are a disciple



By forgiving for the rape, the torture, the dirges on the ship by the seashores, those inhumane house chores, tormenting of the bones in the melanin with the chained necklaces in cones



The breaking down of my thrones, the assault, the insult, and all this as a result of my ancestors' sin you say I should never forgive?



If I can forgive the one that maltreated my ancestor and not my ancestor?



Then you are an imposter



Living behind the God picture



May our ancestors whose souls they lost for our lands be blessed for this is the generation of truth and the Sons of the Living Sun



MENTAL LIBERATION NOW!!!