A letter to the Vice President of Ghana

Opinions of Friday, 29 April 2022

Columnist: Abdul-Aziz Mohammed

Dear Dr. Mahamud Bawumia,



It is a great honour to be writing to you again as an ordinary citizen of Ghana who is unworthy to meet you in person, but I am extremely competent to reach you in pen and paper since I have made my mind not to be a spectator, but a citizen. Your Excellency, I write this letter to assert my constitutional right expressed in Article 1, Clause 1 of our 1992 Constitution which says, "The Sovereignty of Ghana resides in the people of Ghana in whose name and for whose welfare the powers of government are to be exercised in the manner and within the limits laid down in the Constitution."



The Economic Messiah, (as you are affectionately called by all manner of friends and family), I know you will definitely perceive this piece of writing as a good read since you are intelligent and well-read, and mostly engrossed in the knowledge of the economy of this country. But sir, I have a few things to draw your attention to since you swore to uphold the rule of law and defend the good name of Ghana.



Mr. Vice President, in opposition you capitalized and harvested a lot of political gains on the falling of the Cedi against the major currencies.



Sir, you successfully convinced all well-meaning Ghanaians to join your "incompetent" campaign against then Mahama administration in handling the Cedi depreciation.



Sir, you told us then that, "you can engage in all the propaganda you want but if the macroeconomic fundamentals are weak, the exchange rate will expose you".( 5th Ferdinand Ayim Memorial Lectures, 12 May, 2012 Accra). Sir, you got a lot of applauds from this from the Ghanaian Community.



Sir, in your 170 Questions you put before the late Vice president, Amissah Arthur, in question number 31and 32, you chastised and demanded answers from him as to how he handle the falling of the Cedi.



Sir, In a humorous manner whilst delivering your 40-minute presentation, at a town hall meeting, April 17,2017 organised by Joy FM to assess the 100 days of President Akufo-Addo in office, you said, "the free fall of the cedi has been arrested, and the keys given to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for safekeeping".



Sir, you questioned your party's delegates attending your New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 25th Annual Delegates’ Conference, Cape Coast, Central Region July 7, 2018 the whereabout of NDC Economic Management Team. "In fact can anyone remember the NDC economic management team? I’m sure they themselves cannot remember who a single member of their economic management team was".



Speaking on US based Sahara TV, April 27, 2017 concerning Mahama's Senchis fora to address the falling of the Cedi which was the major issue of concern, Sir, you again said, "the Mahama government’s Senchi forum was a façade". A forum that we all thought you think about Ghana first of which you and your party disappointed us by not attending and gave a flimsy excused that the invitation came late.



Sir you won power convincingly because of these series of lectures and expectations from Ghanaians.



Sir, you have the good opportunity today to put the Cedi back on track, don't hesitate, don't disappoint the good people of Ghana who bought into your ideas and your party leader and President of this Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo who promised to transform Ghana within 18 months if he is elected as president of the country after the December polls whilst in opposition.



Sir, I respect and trust that you will do what you said in opposition. You have 53% confidence from Ghanaians.



Wish you all the best.



Abdul-Aziz Mohammed

(Zongo Commondoo)