A letter to PRINPAG on their silence in the face of the attacks on Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah over Frimpong Boateng’s report

Opinions of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Columnist: P.K. Sarpong

Dear PRINPAG,



Why are you fiddling while Rome is being burnt? Why are you looking at the other side while Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah is being hanged, drawn and quartered by the allegations in the report of Prof. Frimpong Boateng?



The former Science and Environment Minister accused Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah of organizing a media event ostensibly to bring him down.



However, there is enough evidence to dispute this wild assertion by the former minister. The said media event was not organized by the Information Minister but by the Bank of Ghana on financial reporting by media houses and persons which targeted members of PRINPAG.



At the event, Kojo was just a guest speaker and had no influence on how the event was even organized. Nowhere did he mention the former minister’s name and neither did he mention galamsey in his speech.



In fact, it’d have been odd for Kojo to have roped in galamsey at an event that was aimed at enlightening journalists on how to report financial matters accurately.



It’s been days since this matter became topical yet PRINPAG has refused to clear the air. Is it a deliberate ploy to cause damage to the huge reputation of Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah?



The opposition party is making a mincemeat of the Honourable Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah simply because you people have left him to fight his own battle.



If this had been done to any PRINPAG member, we would have been bombarded with the monotonous rhetoric of the media being under attack or siege.



Your intervention in this matter would settle this matter once and for all. Your deafening silence is a tacit signal that you people want Kojo to be vilified for no justifiable reasons.



This defies every conventional logic. These theatrics must end now! Is PRINPAG a sleeping giant? What happened to fairness in this media space? Wake up, PRINPAG!



P.K. Sarpong, Whispers from the Corridors of the Thinking Place.