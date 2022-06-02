A letter to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia - Vice President, Republic of Ghana

Opinions of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Columnist: Abdulai Alhassan Tipariga

Your Excellency,



WHOEVER ADVISED YOU TO RUN THIS CONTEST, WANTS TO SEE YOU FALL.



With sincere love and utmost reverence, I send you the purest of all greetings -— Salamu alaika, your Excellency. I write to you, out of the unfettered bond we share as adherents of the Busia-Danquah-Dombo fellowship which was passionately carved by our founders' in the silent Halls of Ghana's political history. I write to you, Sir, out of the indestructible affinity we share, as kindreds of Great Gbewaa, our great-grandfather and the founder of our respective traditional states. I write Sir, being completely aware that, my truest concern for a brother, an uncle, and or a friend might have to wrestle against tides of power-corruption to have the full audience of your reasoning; but I will still write, Sir.



Your Excellency, it is an established fact that we, in the fraternity of the elephant, will be heading to the polls; to elect a new captain and to change the direction of our ferry, we will be heading to polls.



But amidst the filthiness and passion-driven emotions that are mostly associated with intra-electioneering processes, one would expect a young patriot like my humble self, to be filled with hope and verve —drearily, however, I am pained and restless; indeed, I am restless, Sir.



I am pained at the prospect of seeing you travel on this narrow trail —a journey of greed, a journey of self-centeredness, and of segregation. I am restless at the kind of admonishments and false hopes born out of selfishness being breathed on you in your office complex; you are surrounded by a lot of people —well-wishers, sympathizers and relatives, but in all sincerity, you are surrounded by no one; you have never been this lonely in your life, with all due respect, Chief, you have never been!



Revered Sir, you, like any other stalwart of our party, helped monumentally in getting Ghana's economy off the stretchers the erstwhile Mahama incompetent regime left it on; every success story we chalked thus far, became possible out of our collective hardwork and commitment— but you have succeeded in personalizing most of these enviable feats we attained as a party; you gave a wild embrace to everything and had your ego bloated, and yet, you paid less attention to the basic dogmas of politics in Ghana and in the NPP.



Sincerely speaking, you have allowed the loud sound of your eulogies deceive you into thinking that, you are the "be-all and end-all" of our current political dispensation; the Utopian of this dignified political tradition.



Your Excellency, did you not take a thing or two from the Democrats of the United States of America during the tail of Obama's days at the Whitehouse? Though geopolitically, the U.S.A dynamics is a bit different from Ghana, but have you ever cared to appraise the reason behind Biden's decision not to run the 2016 elections? —why he left the scene for Hilary Clinton even though he viced Obama for two consecutive terms, have you ever been briefed on it by your able team? Briefed, I said; have you not read about it yourself, Sir? Biden's team, comrades in his close quarters and relatives, all adviced him to run the 2016 elections, but he turned them down. Interestingly, his hesitance to contest then, bore the fruits of his Presidency today —Patience, Sir, cooks and serves the greatest of meals, how you don't know this by now, beats my imagination.



Analytically, respected Sir, Biden understood that, running the 2016 election as a Presidential nominee, was synonymous to Obama's administration of old; he reasoned to the fact that, people would make a lot of campaign fuss out of his running —they will complain about being served with the same meal and or same recipe to work with; and rightly so, they would have complained! This singular act of his, placed the Democrats back on the driver's seat of the year's contest; they gained the populist favor that was seemingly waning towards the death of Obama's reign —no wonder several opinion polls pointed to a clear Hilary victory with six or so electoral points; a reality Hilary's emails and its topsy-turvydom couple with other personal mishaps stole from their grip.



Would you not apply the same reasoning to this year's contest, your Excellency? Would you not? —in all honesty, you are more susceptible to every piece of lie, every fibre of fabrication and vile propagandist machinations engineered to topple the NPP than any of your contenders in the flagbearership race, it is so clear to see, you should know this, Sir. You have been the vice President for two consecutive terms, you are the President's confidant, his most trusted advisor and chairman of the economic management team for that matter; the President's words are your words, his deeds are your deeds —no one in his right mindset, would want to take credit of the President enormous success from you, Sir, no one; similarly, you cannot dissuade yourself from the avalanche of scandals and failures hanging over our dear party's head, you cannot!



Every criticism, misdemeanor, miscommunication and miscalculation of our party, is three times yours than it is to your respected patroits in the race; would you rather not fade for a fresher face, a more innocent personality; a face which was somewhat frozen out of the core of this government, would you rather not, venerable Sir? Your Excellency, whoever convinced you that, your status as the second gentleman of the land alone warrants the summit of this great party, did you a lot of disservice. Yes, their quest to see you lead this party to election 2024 is a clear case of razzmatazz and a dream whose reality, I am afraid, is veritably far from possibility.



Your Excellency, I am sorry, need I remind you that, people trekked religiously on the path of this formidable tradition before you joined the movement? Need I say, bigger personalities of this party were overlooked for your brilliance and the balance your presence promised? Need I admonish that, it is only prudent and humane that, you replicate the same gesture and sacrifice for the common good of our party? Infact Sir, you are but a pawn in the game of those who glorified and endorsed your candidature; they are baiting your hard earned political accolades for their greed —they do not want your Presidency, they want what your Presidency will give them; and if you were to win, respected Sir, you would only be a puppet, a stooge, who will act on what they think or deem fit —I would be a fool to want this for my Northern brother.



Chief, you are overzealous, to be succinct, you have been overly manipulated; I do not see elements of greed in you as yet, but you have succeeded in reflecting the greed of the people using you for their whimsical adventures —you have been mollycoddled in conceit and now, you see either you or nobody else; the humility that brought you here has been left far in the past. Lest I forget, sadly, you are a victim of our distant Northern brother's luck; you are joyously basking under the shadow of Mahama's luck in the NDC flagbearership race —I will tell you, Sir, but for former President Atta Mills' demise, Mahama would be nowhere near the NDC summit, nowhere! It has always been long-service, commitment, loyalty and hardwork in every political party in Ghana. John Mahama's rise to leadership in the NDC was purely an accident; a case of chance and unless you can replicate the circumstances that led to his luck, I do not see us sacrificing our guided principles for your Presidential bid, sorry Sir, we cannot!



Revered Sir, I did not spend time to writing this long and boring letter just to ignite strife and or step on a nerve. I graced your desk, Sir, to remind you how slippery the road will be, especially for new travellers like yourself —so if I did step on a nerve, I would blame my pen for over inking, an apology for which, I will render here and now. Nonetheless, if I should wreck even a tendon to see a brother not fall, I would do it with passion and vim. The prophet (S.A.W) was talking to you and I when he said, in no mincing words that, "...and none of you will be a true believer, until he loves for his brother, what he loves for himself..." Therefrom, if I were to come later in a race like you came, I would take a seat, watch, learn, learn again, then join the race. Write back to me if you would, criticize me if you would, insult me if you may —but my venerance for the white and blue remains unscathed and the love for you, my Northerner brother, is evidently clear to see, I rest here. Thank you!



I esse retro!!!



One good patriot,



Prince Alhassan Tipariga,



President, North4Alan.