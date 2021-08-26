A legend worth celebrating

Opinions of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Columnist: Adjei Boakye

Heaven should pause, as we celebrate a legend.



HE was born on the 26th day of August 1948. A hero, worth praising. Papa, you made it. We have benefited from the toil, the foil, and the struggle. You fought a good fight...and we are very grateful.



Founder, heavens will forever remember you. Your legacies are well written on the wall. A true leader who always sees beyond a look. You always show us the right path, and your followers would forever be grateful.



"Daaseber3" you have done your best. A true son of the soil, who has Africa at heart. The black African man, who is capable of changing the technological phase of Africa. The beacon of Technology!



The Audacity of HOPE! "Aduana ba", we thank you very much. You created the right path, and we won't disappoint you.



Papa, you epitomize love, consistency, persistency, passion, loyalty, and above all, honesty.



"Semanhyia", you are a warrior, poised to right the victory flag. You are the best thing that has happened to this continent. We will lift your name high, and celebrate you because you deserve it.



Y3 ma wo, awodapa. Generations yet unborn will continue to celebrate you.



Ayikoooo!!!



HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO APOSTLE DR. ING. KWADWO SAFO, FOUNDER OF KRISTO ASAFO MISSION OF GHANA.