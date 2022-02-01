A journey to Yilo

Opinions of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Columnist: Tetteh Akunnor

I found Myself in Upper Yilo-Klo – the countryside part of the Yilo Krobo municipality Assembly in the Eastern Region of Ghana on Friday 21 January 2022.



Mind you there is no direct transportation to Wurapong, therefore I transited at Klo-Agogo. While there, I decided to visit the Klo- Agogo market, what caught my attention was a bunch of plantains.



That was when the Agric minister’s pricing of agricultural products came to mind, I took 5 Ghana Cedis off my wallet to purchase the bunch of plantains. But the seller shouted in amusement “Eii!!! This is not Gh5, but rather Gh80. I on the other hand exclaimed, “Eshhh!!! You mean this bunch of plantain costs 800, 000 old cedis?” Mocking me, she said, “yes, 800, 000 old cedis.” We both laughed.



After my plantain fiasco, I decided to continue my journey to Wurapong-Dornor. I boarded the van loading towards Wurapong, Pepetifi, and their surrounding villages.



While aboard, a conversation caught my attention. This wasn’t a usual gossip about a man who suddenly collapsed in the market while hugging and touching women, but rather a female passenger who was lamenting about the price of fertilizer and other agro-chemicals.



She complained bitterly about how the money she was given to purchase fertilizer could not buy a bag. She kept lamenting the rising cost of fertilizer. Another asked her about the price of the chemical for spraying worms on garden eggs. Another also asked about the price of DDT.



“These folks did not even know that DDT is banned and either they are wrongly referring to another chemical as such or someone is illegally smuggling DDT into the country and selling to the poor farmer at a very exorbitant price,” I said to myself.



The women then proceeded to talk about how difficult things have become. One said she had given up on voting. In fact, she is not going to vote in the coming elections. In her words, “it is useless to even vote.”



Unfortunately for me, we got to the Dornor junction. The mate signal that I had gotten to my Junction but I would need to continue on foot or via commercial motorcycle (Okada).



Fortunately, an Okada with a passenger aback passed by. He was signaled and told to go and drop his passenger and come pick me up to my final destination. It was at this moment I saw the importance of Okada. Without it, I would have trekked lots of kilometres up a hill to get to my destination.



Those in Accra and other big cities can continue to campaign for the banning of Okada but to the countryside residents, they are a lifesaver. To them, the only means to commute from one place to another was via okada as there was a lack of vehicles to convey both goods and humans.



Thankfully, my okada did not take too long in coming. I asked him about the fare and he responded that I should not worry, I should just hop behind. So I did.



The path was rough. To my amazement, the only school at Dornor was still empty as at 11 O’clock that we rode by the school. I do not know and could not confirm at the time if the school had closed early since it was a Friday or pupils and teachers did not come to school at all since it was a Market day at Klo-Agogo.



I asked my Okada ‘driver’ why the school was empty. He responded that school had not been effective since schools re-opened for the new academic year. He believed the teachers thought it is best to postpone reopening to the next Monday.



Whilst KG pupils are bothering their parents with homework in Somanya, the District capital, the whole primary school at Wurapong-Dornor had not yet reopened for the academic year!!!



After conducting my business in this part of the countryside, I started to worry about how to get back to Klo-Agogo. Should I start walking or jogging? There is no way to make a call through to an Okada rider since my network service provider did not have network coverage in the area. They are not “everywhere you go” after all.



I asked my host how I could get to ‘Agogo’. I was assured that the ‘Last Car’ would surely come, but aside that no other vehicle would come afterward. The last car which was a van finally came around 4 pm with the last of the residents who had gone to do business at the Klo-Agogo market.



I was wondering how boys who want to do some ‘movement’ at Klo-Agogo would manage to get back home. After dropping off those from the market, I got on board with other passengers. We said our goodbyes and the vehicle moved. Wurapong-Dornor is a serene place. I was actually surprised it has electricity and at least, houses with sliding windows and an air conditioning system.



I got to Agogo around 4.20 pm, boarded a Somanya bound car, and left Upper Yilo Klo in the same dusty state I met it.