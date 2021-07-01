A good name is more important than money

Opinions of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Columnist: Kakra Baiden

A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches. — Proverbs 22:1



One of the things that determine the prices and differences in value of products is their brand name. Your name is a brand. It can determine your value in your workplace, home and office, and amongst your friends.



When Jesus came to this earth, one of the things God blessed Him with was a good name. Philippians 2:9 reads, “Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name.”



As we walk the road of life, our actions and minds ultimately determine our brand name. Can you be trusted? Do you keep your word? Are you faithful?

It is not a good thing to be known as a womanizer. It will devalue your worth.



If you have a reputation for being a “loose woman,” that name can affect your marital prospects.



If you develop a bad name as a man of God, it can have an adverse effect on your ministry.



If you are a businessman and you develop a bad name, it can destroy your creditworthiness. If you are a husband and you develop a bad name, your wife will never trust you.



Ecclesiastes 7:1 states, “A good name is better than precious ointment; and the day of death than the day of one’s birth.” Strive to attain a good name!



To order the full devotional/books by Kakra Baiden, go to



1. kakrabaiden.org/bookstore



2. Amazon Kindle or kobo.com



3. Call/WhatsApp: +233 55 700 9010



4. For messages, download the Kakra Baiden app on the App store or Play store



5. Visit our FB page: www.facebook.com/kakrabaiden