Opinions of Friday, 11 March 2022

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

A good leader never dies

He is the one who speaks

The truth in the face of challenges

He lives for the world

He tries to help

He lives eternally

It is said that

Nkrumah never dies

Because his legacies live on

And I also say

Mahama never dies

Because his legacies

Will always remind us of him