A free and vibrant press: An indispensable part of democratic governance in Ghana

Opinions of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Columnist: Justice Reuben Adusei

Democracy by definition is the system of government that allows individual citizens to participate in the governance process of a country. However, the term “democracy” is also known to have been defined by Abraham Lincoln in the year 1863 as “Government of the people, by the people and for the people.”



Critically subjecting the definition of democracy by Abraham Lincoln, a lawyer by profession who served as the 16th president of the United State of America from 1861 until his unfortunate assassination in 1865, it could be observed that the term “People” is being repeated three (3) times in his definition.



Nevertheless, the analysis is that, it is a set or a group of people who adopt unto themselves, a system of government that allows them to make decisions on their own freely. This clearly shows that, this system of government is people-centered whereby decisions are made by the people themselves and for their own good and benefit without necessarily involving military influence, dictatorship, and authoritarianism whatsoever.



Ghana as a sovereign country has come far in its democratic dispensational journey. It must be brought to the knowledge of my most respected and revered readers that, Ghana has gone through myriad political struggles and happenings in the past before its citizens (Political Actors) eventually adopted the path of democracy in the political system. Nevertheless, in practicing democratic rule in Ghana, free and vibrant press is indispensably needed to ensure effective democratic governance.



Again, it is also equally important to succintly talk about what a free and vibrant press means; having strong, effective, and efficient media houses such as the Print media (Newspapers), Magazines, Radio and Television news reports and others to ensure that the citizenry have the platform to express their views, opinions and thoughts on issues relating to the performance of the government of the day in a democratic manner.



From the perspective of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, the freedom and independence of the media are guaranteed under Chapter 12, Article 162 which is also nicknamed as the fourth estate of the realm. In fact, in a modern democracy, the Press forms an integral part of the democratic system which helps to put the government of the day on its toes and also objectively and constructively criticize its actions and inactions. However, a free and vibrant Press is an indispensable part of democratic governance in my most considered view basically owed to the following reasons:



Constructive Criticism Machinery/Tool



In democratic governance, the actions and inactions of the government of the day ought to be constructively and objectively criticized in order to put the government on its toes. This also tries to point out to the government of the day the shortcomings or loopholes identified by the citizenry whose interest the government is serving. However, this in effect, ensures that those identified shortcomings are finally corrected. It must, however, be noted also that, a free and vibrant press in Ghana ensures that this activity of objectively and constructively criticizing the government is done in a democratically structured system of government.



More Deepened & Strengthened Democracy



Obviously, one of the functions, in other words, benefits of the vibrancy of the Press is to deepen the democratization of our governance system. This can be done by way of offering the citizenry the opportunity and the platform to vent their criticisms and freely express their views, opinions, and thoughts in the democratic governance process adopted in our society.



In fact, it must be stated that, if we have a very vibrant Press in our governance system, it will immensely contribute to a more democratized governance system and practice. Once again, it must be emphasized here that, a free and vibrant Press invariably gives the opportunity to the citizenry to freely express their frustrations, disappointments, anger, needs, and wants to the government for one-stop redress and attention in order to forestall further deterioration of the prevailing situation.



In the same vein, a vibrant Press also grants and guarantees the citizenry, the avenue to shower praises on the government of the day whenever things seem to be going well for them.



Correctional Rod/Mechanism



Just like we the human beings, governments, both past and present do make mistakes in the process of discharging their constitutionally mandated duties and responsibilities to the citizenry who are important stakeholders in the governance process and procedure of our dear country Ghana. However, the operations of a free and vibrant Press then present to the government, the finest opportunity to fine-tune its performance in the democratic governance process.



Ostensibly, a free and vibrant Press also ensures that the mistakes of the government of the day are pointed out to them to as a matter of necessity make corrections so that the system meets the myriad expectations of the citizenry as far as Ghana is greatly concerned.



Essentially, the government is now presented with the finest opportunity to ensure that wrongs that were done either deliberately or indeliberately by them are righted so as to ensure that the citizenry is happy and comfortable in going about their businesses and lives in Ghana.



Effective Channel for Dissemination of Information and Communication

Agreeably, one of the important functions of every government all over the World is to effectively and timely disseminate information to the citizenry to keep them updated as to how the government is being run or fared in the country.



However, it must be brought to the knowledge of my revered readers that, through the effective activities and operations of a free and vibrant Press in Ghana, the government can communicate its policies, plans, and programs to the citizenry. However, it is also worth mentioning that, a free and vibrant Press ensures that government advertises its procurement processes, job vacancies, and commissioned projects to the general public.



Conclusion



I would like to bring my article to a conclusion at this juncture by reiterating the fact that, a free and vibrant Press is extremely indispensable in the democratic governance of Ghana. However, this my position is ably supported with the expatiated points or reasons above.



In fact, I want to bring to the knowledge of my most cherished readers that, the existence and operations of a free and vibrant Press are non-negotiable. That said, it really forms an integral part of our quest to democratize our governance systems, structure, and processes; this promotes freedom of speech and expression of the Ghanaian citizens as amply enshrined in Chapter 5 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.