A foul play

Opinions of Wednesday, 16 June 2021
Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi
Thou art helm of affairs
But farthest from a father
That corrupt soul
runneth from duty
Thou royal python
Our loyal devourer
Dissipateth our grace
Thus hath lost face
Flog that dead horse
Our future is his seat
Hold his tail and pull
Lest, he takes repose
Unto those smoking his pipe
Alloweth us ‘dirty ourselves’
The murderers cometh
They’ll shoot and kill
Time it is to act
We’re all not safe
Arise people. Arise!
This is a necessary evil