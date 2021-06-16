You are here: HomeWallOpinionsArticles2021 06 16Article 1287748

Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi

A foul play

Thou art helm of affairs
But farthest from a father
That corrupt soul
runneth from duty

Thou royal python
Our loyal devourer
Dissipateth our grace
Thus hath lost face

Flog that dead horse
Our future is his seat
Hold his tail and pull
Lest, he takes repose

Unto those smoking his pipe
Alloweth us ‘dirty ourselves’
The murderers cometh
They’ll shoot and kill

Time it is to act
We’re all not safe
Arise people. Arise!
This is a necessary evil

