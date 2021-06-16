A foul play

Opinions of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi

Thou art helm of affairs

But farthest from a father

That corrupt soul

runneth from duty



Thou royal python

Our loyal devourer

Dissipateth our grace

Thus hath lost face



Flog that dead horse

Our future is his seat

Hold his tail and pull

Lest, he takes repose



Unto those smoking his pipe

Alloweth us ‘dirty ourselves’

The murderers cometh

They’ll shoot and kill



Time it is to act

We’re all not safe

Arise people. Arise!

This is a necessary evil