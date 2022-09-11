A deceptive theme?

Opinions of Sunday, 11 September 2022

Columnist: Dr LKA

Choosing a theme for any event requires thoughtful process and appraisal.

Choosing a theme is critical because it provides the centrepiece idea of the occasion and reinforces the key message of the event.



According to OPC, an event organizing company, themes are not only used to determine the initial tone of an event, they can, also, remind the patrons the objectives of the event. Themes convey the aims of the event and ensures that participants gather around a common idea. Themes, therefore, summarizes in a few words the intended desire and purpose of the event.



In July of 2022, Togbe Ayim II of Takla, the Chairman of the Planning Committee of the Asogli Teza (Yam Festival, 2022), declared that the festival would be held under the theme "Let’s Eschew Greed, Unite for Peace, Development and Prosperity”.



Considering that the event had not been commemorated for the last three years due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the theme was inspiring and motivating. It is, therefore, safe to assume that the planning committee laboriously considered many different options before settling on this theme.



The part that is striking and more relatable is ‘Unite for Peace’. Unity is oneness. Peace is tranquility. Peace and unity are keywords that runs through speeches of many world leaders, both traditional or political. The first president of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah told the 31 African heads of states in 1961 that “we unite now or perish”.



While the former president JJ Rawlings called for unity among the NDC, his later successor John Mahama, also, asserted that the best way to honor Rawlings is to unify the NDC party. Former President John Kufuor not long ago urged the New Patriotic Party to seek unity and work with a common purpose to remain in government for a long while.



Perhaps, the most remarkable literature to support this piece is a statement from the incumbent president H.E. Akufo Addo that Africa’s unity cannot be achieved without peace. In fact, before achieving ultimate unification, there must be absolute peace among all parties.



It was, therefore, baffling reports that the Head of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV had rejected items donated by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central who joined the chiefs and people of the Asogli state to celebrate the Te Za festival at the invitation of the Paramount Chief and the Planning Committee.



Reports had it that after the Paramount Chief conferred with his subchiefs it was resolved that the Honorable Member should be expelled from the palace for some disparaging remarks purported to have been made by him against the chiefs on radio several months ago.



At this point, it is reasonable to presume that the chiefs have forgotten or are oblivious of the festival's theme, part of which was unite for peace. Many are those asking, could it, also, be that the Chiefs invited him to seek vengeance on purpose, not taking into consideration the objectives of the festival?



Themes are chosen to reflect our character, our accomplishments, progress and vision for the future. Themes must speak to us, change, reform and inspire us into the future. Themes are powerful statements of vision and character. Let us allow our themes to conform with our actions and deeds, eschew greed, unite for peace, development and prosperity.



In conclusion, let us reflect on the statements of the former President Professor John Atta Mills, (Asomdweehene), that “As a nation, we have no other option but to "sustain the peace" we are enjoying in order to broaden the frontiers of our democracy and development.



At no point in time should we take the peace we are enjoying for granted. As a people, our greatest achievements have come when we have lived up to the ideals that unite rather than divide us.