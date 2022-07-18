A cry to motherland

Opinions of Monday, 18 July 2022

Columnist: Yusuf Cornelius Otijenu

The motherland was supposed to be a place of peace;

Opportunities and accommodating;



A place that cry burst out only when nature strike.



The original mindset of the maker of Eden is for peaceful communal and interactions,



But why is it now perplexing?



For how long should we remain in this rigorous situation?



Where is the peace, the safety and the means of survival you promised us;



Why should we have the most resourceful mineral and still can't get a drop in our stomach;



Why do you admit is when you know you won't accommodate us;



Why are you so much interested in your generation to come,



Than our generation of the moment;



Why do you use the good food we feed you to sting us?



You don't care to provide light for our darkness:



Still, you don't want us to afford a battery for our touch light,



What do you gain if we perish in hunger,



Whereas your dustbin is constantly used to your leftovers?



Why do you choose to become an end time ambassadors of poverty;



Why do you use smiles as mask to attract our loyalty;



What then can we hope for and what more can we believe?



The motherland was blessed but some leaders choose to be a curse in it,



For they can't curse it,



To them is called smartness but don't forget it will all be in vain tomorrow,



Look back on the last wishes of Alexander the great and compare your net worth



To see the irony of life,



Change is accepted to be permanent – leaders, please;



Make a remarkable and beneficial change.