A comparative analysis of the three leading aspirants in the NNP’s presidential primaries

Opinions of Monday, 21 August 2023

Columnist: Joe Danso

With the NPP superdelegates primaries just a few days away, delegates are faced with the significant task of selecting a candidate who embodies the party’s ideals and national vision.



Amidst a multitude of contenders vying for the highest office in the land under the party banner, it becomes imperative to scrutinise their individual strengths and weaknesses.



This article endeavours to offer an insightful analysis of the three leading candidates: Kennedy Ohene Agyapong (KOA), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (DMB), and Alan Kyerematen (AK) shedding light on their respective attributes and shortcomings. By delving into their political backgrounds, achievements, leadership styles, and policy positions, the article aims to empower delegates with the necessary information to make informed decisions when casting their ballots.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (DMB)



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s extensive executive experience sets him apart from both Alan Kyerematen and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong. Having served as the vice presidential candidate and vice president for a combined total of over fourteen years, supporters believe he is the most prepared candidate to lead the country starting in January 2025. Furthermore, with a background in economics, Dr. Bawumia has played a significant role in shaping the economic policies of the current NPP government since 2017, demonstrating a superior understanding of the economic challenges facing the nation compared to his closest rivals.



His digitalization program has also contributed to reducing corruption by minimising cash transactions and in-person interactions within government institutions. Additionally, Dr. Bawumia enjoys broad popularity among NPP supporters and the wider population, with his influence contributing to the party’s increased electoral success in the Northern Region.



Selecting Dr. Bawumia would not only sustain this positive trend but also dispel the perception that the NPP is an Akan-dominated party. Furthermore, he is widely regarded as incorruptible, possessing a high level of integrity.



However, despite the advantages associated with Dr. Bawumia’s candidature, analysts argue that he has the least political experience among the top three candidates. Furthermore, opponents criticise him as being disconnected from the grassroots, asserting that he lacks a strong constituency within the party and is instead being imposed upon it by the elites.



These factors may pose challenges in organising grassroots support for the demanding 2024 election campaign. Moreover, it is a fact that over 78% of the core supporters of the NPP are Akans, who have never witnessed a non-Akan presidential candidate since the inception of the fourth republic.



Opponents of Dr. Bawumia argue that persuading the party base to rally behind him before the December 2024 election will be an arduous task. Additionally, as he has played a prominent role in the current administration as vice president and head of the economic management team, he faces an incumbency disadvantage, making him less likely to break the tradition of two-term presidencies than either Ken or Alan.



Kennedy Ohene Agyapong (KOA)



The rapid progression of Ken’s campaign, from being initially perceived as a joke to being recognised as a serious contender, is noteworthy. However, this is not surprising to long-term observers familiar with the internal party politics of the NPP. Throughout the years, Ken has successfully established a strong support base among grassroots party members. His populist appeal and reputation for speaking his mind resonate with both the party’s grassroots and the

broader public. It is common to hear people on the streets express that they were not planning to vote in 2024, but if Ken becomes the candidate, they would vote. His supporters firmly believe that he has a greater potential to energise the party’s support base for the upcoming election and break the eight-year cycle than Alan or BMB.



Ken is highly regarded for his integrity, loyalty to the party, and absence of corruption allegations. He has often been a financial contributor to the party’s activities during opposition periods and is informally referred to as its financier by grassroots supporters. Having served as the party’s representative in parliament since 2000, Ken possesses a deep understanding of both internal party politics and the electoral landscape of the country, surpassing his closest rivals.



Importantly, he is seen as disconnected from the failures of the current government, presenting an opportunity for the NPP to offer a perceived change from within. Furthermore, his limited involvement in the current government allows him to make pledges to combat corruption and illegal mining, which are issues that resonate with the general electorate.



It is worth mentioning that Ken’s financial resources are considered the most substantial among the three leading candidates, ensuring that financing the party’s campaign activities in 2024 will not pose a challenge. However, critics of Ken are swift to highlight the drawbacks associated with his candidature, such as his controversial reputation. His outspoken nature and previous controversial statements have alienated certain segments of the electorate and may be exploited as a propaganda tool by the NDC.



These allegations should be regarded as fake news. Despite his extensive parliamentary experience, Ken lacks national governance experience, having consistently declined ministerial appointments over the years.



Additionally, his opponents argue that his divisive nature would not bode well for national cohesion if he were to become the country’s president.



Alan John Kyerematen(AJK)



Alan, a founding member of the Youth Executive Forum (YEF) and the NPP party, possesses extensive political experience compared to the other leading candidates. His impressive political career includes serving as a minister in both NPP governments. Notably, his success as a political appointee is evident from his recent role as trade minister, where he played a crucial role in the implementation of the president’s One District, One Factory programme.



Under his leadership, numerous factories were established, resulting in significant job creation. Alan’s participation in previous elections at this level further strengthens his candidature, with supporters asserting that he presents a formidable challenge to the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming 2024 election compared to the rest of the candidates.



Alan’s supporters describe him as a gentle giant and a strong candidate. Importantly, throughout his years in government, Alan has never faced corruption allegations, which adds to his credibility.



However, his detractors criticise him for being elitist and disconnected from the grassroots supporters within the party. Being associated with the current government, Alan shares both its successes and failures, thereby carrying the burden of incumbency that might hinder his campaign in 2024. Moreover, his promises of charting a new course may be met with scepticism from the general electorate, as he had ample opportunities in the past to fulfil those commitments.



Detractors also point to Alan’s resignation allegation following the last presidential primaries, suggesting that he prioritises personal interests at the expense of the party. Some critics even accuse him of having a sense of entitlement to the NPP presidential candidature.



In conclusion, as the NPP gears up for the upcoming presidential primaries, the choice among the three leading candidates is undoubtedly significant. Each candidate brings a unique set of qualifications, policies, and visions for the future of the country.



Whether it’s DMB with his experience in governance, Kennedy Agyapong with his grassroots appeal, or Alan with his economic growth and social development agenda, delegates will have to carefully consider their decision. Ultimately, the fate of the party and the country lies in their hands, and they must select the person who possesses the necessary attributes to lead the party to victory come December 2024.