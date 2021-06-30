You are here: HomeWallOpinionsArticles2021 06 30Article 1298299

Opinions of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Disclaimer

Columnist: Kakra Baiden

A common mistake

Do not err, my beloved brethren - James 1:16 -

This scripture begins with a warning about deception. Do not “err” means do not make a mistake. One of the devil’s cardinal weapons is deception. There is a common deception that money is the source of good things. Money or wealth is not the source of good things; God is the source of all good things.

James 1:17 reads, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning.”

A good spouse is from the Lord (Prov. 19:14). Likewise, good sleep is from the Lord (Ps. 4:8); Peace and joy are from the Lord (Rom. 14:17).
Seek God and you will discover He is the source of all good things!



