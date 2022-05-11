A call to service

Opinions of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Columnist: Maxwell Maundy

One of the fulfilments of an Author or Writer is to see or know the impacts your writing is making in the lives of others.



I knew from the word go that my article on Elorm is going to be one of my saddest, as I struggled with my own tears whilst writing the article.



It’s therefore not surprising that I’ve had lots of responses to the article. And my concluding word in the article - tears - has been the theme in the many responses that I received.



Saturday 7th May was the visiting day at my daughter’s Senior High School. I finally was able to get Elorm’s mother’s sister’s daughter’s phone number. Ma’am Abigail her name is the guardian cousin!



Below is the response I received from Ma’am Abigail after reading my article on Elorm:



“Awww Sir, you've got me teary! Can't control these tears. Death took my best friend (Elorm's mum) away from me. God bless you. I love the article. It reminds us of the inevitability of death.”



Ma’am Abigail stands out as the best mum for me on this year’s Mother’s Day. She’s also nursing her ten (10) months old baby.



Amongst the many responses, I received to my article is one from one of my ODADE3 mates who is a politician. He sent me a screenshot of the article, requesting I have a meeting with him for a discussion. I could sense he’s touched by the article, and perhaps seems to have some interest in Elorm.



When I told the head of ICT at my daughter’s school that I’m an Author/Writer, this is what he said:



“We are happy to have you in our midst. Please use your pen to project the good works we are doing at the school.”



Some of the staff who read my article were touched that they went to check on Elorm. I’m glad I’m touching lives with my pen! Could this be my earthly call?



Each of us here has an earthly call or mission. For some like me, it may take so long for us to come to the realization of our earthly mission. Perhaps God knows why it ought to be so.



Being a product of a single-sex school, I so much wanted my daughter to go to Girl's school. In spite of all the efforts and the stress I went through after placement, something still worked against my plans and decisions for my daughter. The top hierarchy of the Church even came to my rescue; but!



My encounter with Elorm and a House Mistress, who comes across as Mother Teresa, is an indication to me that sometimes our ways aren’t God’s. For me and my daughter, at least not for the first year! God has a purpose!



Following the publication of my article on Elorm, a House Mistress has brought to my attention the challenges of two female students at the school.



The case of the two female students is equally touching, as one gets to know about the efforts of the House Mistress (Mother Teresa) in supporting her troubled teenage girl students.



One of the female students was impregnated by an “okada” rider, resulting in the birth of triplets. The nursing teenage student/mother should be in her third and final year with her mates now. Instead, she and her triplets are living in dilapidation, struggling to even afford food for survival.



The other female student, who currently is in her second year, has also lost both parents. She’s in a distressing circumstance, with no place to stay during vacations. She spent part of last year’s vacations in Oti Region working as “head porter” (Kayayo) during the yam harvest season in order to raise money to buy provisions when school re-opened.



As the second-year students are currently on their long vacation, she again left to Oti Region to work as a head porter. Currently, she is selling boiled eggs. Whilst her mates may be attending vacation classes, she’s hawking boiled eggs.



Having lived in the UK for over a decade, I can only hope for an enhanced Social Welfare system where the needs of the vulnerable in our society can be taken care of, as it’s done elsewhere.



As things stand now, shall we humbly call on our dear Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo to come to the rescue of these two female students!



We hope something is done sooner before the ‘head-porter’ (kayayo) student also gets lured by another “okada” rider.



We would humbly appeal to kind-hearted Ghanaians, Churches, Missions and the benevolent Corporate World who may be willing to come to the aid of these two female students.



Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo, shall we wait on you to return from America?



We wait on you - Steve Crown