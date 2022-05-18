A Christian calling 'all Muslims' barbaric is dishonest

Opinions of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi

1. Just last Saturday, May 14, an 18-year-old Payton Gendron, entered Buffalo Super Market, New York, and he opened fire on the shoppers. He gunned down ten and injured three. The video of him shooting the buyers is in circulation. And it’s very heartbreaking to watch.



2. In 2017, Major (then Captain) Mahama was gruesomely lynched to death by some fluff-headed people of Denkyira-Obuasi, who claimed they had to stone and beat him (the deceased) because, he was to them, an armed robber.



3. Last year Ghana fell on its knees, as news of the horrific murder of a ten year old Ismael Abdullah (a Muslim) by his friends, allegedly for sakawa. The suspects arraigned before the court are Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kwame Kani.



4. A 28-year-old architect, Richard Appiah, was arrested at Abesim near Sunyani for allegedly killing about three children and keeping some meat suspected to be human in his fridge.



5. It came in the news that a US-based Ghanaian pastor, Ofori Slyvester, 35, had murdered his beautiful wife, Barbara Tommey, by allegedly shooting her seven times.



6. Charles Antwi, in 2015, armed himself with a gun and went to the Ringway Assembly of God, purposely to assassinate former President John Dramani Mahama.



7. Breton Tarrant killed 51 Muslims who were worshiping in the Christchurch Mosque, in New Zealand. His reason was that the victims are Muslims. So death to the Muslims!?



8. Even in Ramadan the Isreal Police keep killing Palestinians in Masjid Aqsa.



The list could go on and on. One thing here which remains a fact is that hardly would one see Muslims generalizing the above issues and calling all lovely Christians terrorists or murderers. They’d honestly deal with the issue without attacking the Christian faith.



As enshrined in (Quran 6:108): “And do not insult those they invoke other than Allah, lest they insult Allah in enmity without knowledge. Thus We have made pleasing to every community their deeds. Then to their Lord is their return, and He will inform them about what they used to do.”



But when the tables get turned, the same generosity is never reciprocated to Muslims. They are called terrorists, even if it’s one Muslim who might have caused the atrocity. Like giving the dog a bad name and hanging it.



The vast majorly of Muslims have humanity at heart as all of you do claim, which is why when a wrong emanates from the camp of Muslims, the culprits are given the backlash they deserve.



Similarly, Muslims haven’t slept on the barbaric act of those students in Sokoto, Nigeria, who took the law into their hands and murdered their colleague, Deborah Yakubu.



So a Christian calling ‘All Muslims’ terrorists, barbaric, or murderers, and darting Islam with dirt qualifies as insane, too. That persons, per his thinking, means that he might be living in space. Because Christians commit evil (murder or whatsoever), same as Muslims.



However, for a Christian to take an entrenched position that as for the Muslims, no matter what, if they are being killed (as it’s happening in India and other parts of the world), they’re still those who deserved to be called terrorists, barbaric, or murderers, then one is insane if one has such a preposterous thought for Muslims.



Christians and Muslims, we sometimes make being godly better than religious. Meanwhile, it’s religion that lays a better foundation for godliness to prevail.



And thus, Morpheus saying that “there is a difference between knowing the path and walking the path”, makes so much ‘sense’.



For we know the path, as a people of faith, but it seems we have all closed our eyes and are deliberately walking the path in a state of utter darkness.



Watch the latest episode of People&Places below:



