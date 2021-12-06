2022 budget: Government to amend Aker Energy-AGM Petroleum deal – Ofori-Atta

Business News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Paragraph 829 of Aker-AGM acquisition to be amended



Government has revealed it is ready to amend a portion of the Aker Energy and AGM Petroleum deal as contained in 2022 Budget Statement.



According to Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, the terms and conditions of the loan for acquisition of shares from the two oil blocks will be brought before Parliament for consideration.



Addressing journalists during a press encounter on Monday, December 6, 2021, Ken Ofori-Atta said “Relating to the Aker Energy transaction, we shall amend paragraph 829 of the 2022 Budget on the acquisition of a stake from Aker Energy and AGM Petroleum by Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), to reflect the resolution of Parliament dated 6th July, 2021.



“The terms and conditions of the loan for the acquisition of the shares shall be brought to Parliament for consideration pursuant to article 181 of the Constitution,” he added.



Meanwhile, the finance minister told journalists he has formally written to Parliament and Speaker of the House to spell out a modification of the 2022 budget and economic policy of government.