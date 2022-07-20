14 things you didn’t know about gospel musician Joe Mettle

Opinions of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Columnist: Naacy Alltunezgh

Joe Mettle is one of Ghana’s biggest gospel musicians who has won the admiration of most Christians and music lovers.



He therefore satisfies a cross-section of music lovers who have different tastes for style.



A lot of people Joe is the first Ghanaian gospel artiste to win the most prestigious award (Artiste of the Year) at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA). That history he made at the 2017 VGMA has been described by many as glory to the gospel story.



However, there is more to know about this great minister of the gospel; his struggles, successes and personal life.



Joe Mettle (Joseph Oscar Nii Armah Mettle) was born on July 5 to Emmanuel Mettle and Florence Addo.



He is the eldest of six children. He had his basic education at Akwei Memorial School and Kade 1&2 Primary School at Kade. However, he returned to Accra to the St. Michaels and All Angels School after living at Kade for a year.



Joe had his Junior secondary school education at the Korle Gonno 3 Junior High School (JHS) and later studied draughtmanship at the Modesco Technical School at Mataheko in pursuit of his initial dream to become an architect.



He enrolled in a music school and quit few months after.



He has an annual concert called Praiz Reloaded which started 11 years ago.



He has won several awards at Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Africa Gospel Music Awards, Gospel industry Awards, African Gospel Awards (UK), CCML Ghana Gospel Awards, Bass Awards and RIGA Awards (South Africa).



He’s won awards like Best Male Vocalist, Best Song writer, Best Video at 2012 Gospel Industry Awards; Alternative Song of the Year at 2012 Bass Awards; Best Male Artiste at 2016 RIGA Awards in South Africa, Best Vocal Performance at the 2015 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, 2022 Best Gospel Artiste of the Year at the VGMAs, among others.



Joe owns a music studio called the Reverb Studios. It is a rehearsal and recording studio located in Dansoman, Accra. They also rent musical equipment and offer marketing consultancy services.



When he was a child, his parents had to take him to several shrines to cure him of a sickness which nearly took his life but he was not cured. They cut portions on his cheeks and put in some herbs.



After the first cut on one side of his cheeks, he wasn’t healed so the priest had to cut the other side, all to no avail.



Joe Mettle once served as the lead singer for the indigenous multicultural music group, Soul Winners. He went solo when he gained an admission to the Pentecost University College.



He worships at the Exhibition Assemblies of God Church in Dansoman.



He has 6 Albums to his credit now (My Gratitude, Sound of Praise, The Encounter, God of Miracles, Wind of Revival and The Experience)



Joe Mettle is about to release his 7th studio album dubbed "THE KADOSH" on the 29th of July 2022.