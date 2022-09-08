‘1 pickup, 1 bus’ as fear grips Asiedu Nketia and co. over Ahotor project

Opinions of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Columnist: Maxwell Okamafo Addo

Anti-Ahotor campaigners having spent time sabotaging and salivating at the thought of going scot-free with their anti-Ahotor agenda are waking up to the realization that the race is not for the swiftest but the sturdiest. Information coming in indicates that the AHOTOR NGO project is making a major re-alignment of its donation project resource structure to include 1 Bus/ 1 Pick up for all the 275 constituencies of the Great NDC Party.



This will help the project to execute and continue with the Better Ghana agenda set up by Late President John Evans Atta Mills and Co for the various constituencies of The Great NDC Party.

As things stand now, and from the plethora of media reports, the various NDC MPs and various constituency Chairmen are likely happy with the project.



It is likely that the entry of resources for the Party has sent shivers down the spine of General Mosquito and his anti-Ahotor coordinators and their highly irresponsible colleagues who have succeeded in reducing the importance of helping and complimenting, and rewarding the efforts of the NDC grassroots.

Some of these Anti-Ahotor members of the Party whose contributions to the party are farcical and outright infantile.



Led by the general secretary of the Party, who is said to have allegedly received more than 10 vehicles ever since he became the General Secretary of the NDC Party for his personal use.



The additional logistics that are likely to roll out after the canopies train ends have put morbid fear into Asiedu Nketia and co since the grassroots are angry with them. It is out of there and it’s a general knowledge that the Ahotor team is made up of no-nonsense characters who will not allow Asiedu and Ofosu and co to bully them and also get away with Ahotor projects so that they can use it for their personal campaign’s.



Speaking to some members of the Party at the grassroots, they expressed their worry over the character of some of their leaders in the party and the entry of greed by a few that is most likely to deprive the grassroots of logistics that will galvanize the party to win the 2024 elections.



They say “We know Dr. Duffour to be a thoroughbred /NDC politician and if his antecedents are anything to go by, then we have hope at the grassroots.

The other said “honestly speaking, we were very comfortable and thankful for his vision for the party at this crucial time that one man has hijacked the party for himself.



According to them, Dr. Duffour has proven himself to be a Public Finance person and it’s good that his vision for the Party is trickling down to the grassroots. The party needs him and he’s a fine gentleman and an affable person that is what those who have hijacked the Party cannot do and have never done. Hijacking the party for just a few ” a third NDC grassroots member said.



According to some of the grassroots members, they were getting extremely frustrated with certain things by Asiedu and Co and would not hesitate to revolt against them if they try this time around. “We are very happy that for the first time the grassroots is being heavily resourced. It is very much hoped that the realignment of the Ahotor Project, will inject more energy into the NDC, and move the party in the right and proper direction towards building a Better Ghana stay tuned for more.