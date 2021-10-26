iPhxne DJ shuts down the Ghana to the world concert in NYC

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: NYB Live

Renowned Ghanaian Disc Jockey, iPhxne DJ, real name Nii Otoo Mensah shut down New York City with his set at Ghana to the World Concert.



Being his first time in the United States of America and in the Big Apple, it didn’t take iPhxne DJ much to prove why he is one of the most sorts after DJs on the African continent.



He got the crowd jamming to back to back to songs, turning up the venue - Terminal 5, all you heard was the saying “Ebonnn”.



Ghana to the World event was organized by Inside LLC also featured performances from Mz Vee, Wendy Shay, The Asakaa boys, Yaw Tog, Kofi Jamar, and Kweku Smoke.



