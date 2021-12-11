You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 12 11Article 1421668

Entertainment of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: braperucci.africa

Zynelll Zuh gown moments we absolutely fell in love with in 2021

Zynell Lydia Zuh is an award winning Ghanaian actress and a fashionista Zynell Lydia Zuh is an award winning Ghanaian actress and a fashionista

Zynnell Zuh could manage to reveal a 'no skin' while still drawing attention to each and every aspect of her body.

Zynnell, an award-winning actress has since built her brand, dealing in luxury bridal styling, premium couture millinery, luxury organic skincare and beauty goods as well as luxury accessories and garments.

Not only that, she is one of Ghana’s most well-known actresses and a red carpet goddess.

Every time Zynell rocks a gown, she makes it count.

Scroll down for the top 10 Zynnell Zuh gown moments we can not stop talking about.

Readily Red.





O for Orange. O for Outstanding




Beaded Green




Crowned Saturn




The Ruffled Blonde




Feathered wings




Born and Red on a rock




Gorgeously Green with envy




Beautiful in Black




Geometric shoulders and a statement waist piece

