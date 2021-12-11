Zynelll Zuh gown moments we absolutely fell in love with in 2021

Entertainment of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: braperucci.africa

Zynnell Zuh could manage to reveal a 'no skin' while still drawing attention to each and every aspect of her body.



Zynnell, an award-winning actress has since built her brand, dealing in luxury bridal styling, premium couture millinery, luxury organic skincare and beauty goods as well as luxury accessories and garments.



Not only that, she is one of Ghana’s most well-known actresses and a red carpet goddess.



Every time Zynell rocks a gown, she makes it count.



Scroll down for the top 10 Zynnell Zuh gown moments we can not stop talking about.



Readily Red.











O for Orange. O for Outstanding









Beaded Green









Crowned Saturn









The Ruffled Blonde









Feathered wings









Born and Red on a rock









Gorgeously Green with envy









Beautiful in Black









Geometric shoulders and a statement waist piece



