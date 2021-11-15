Zylofon hasn’t paid me my 14 months Salary till date – DJ Ashmen reveals

Entertainment of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: SammyKay Media, Contributor

A former employee of Zylofon Media, DJ Ashmen has given an insider gist about his woes and the structural defects at Zylofon media at the time he was there as an employee.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, DJ Ashmen disclosed that his salary wasn’t paid for 14 months and still hasn’t been paid to date.



"No money was coming in, no salary for 14 good months so I was working on my sound systems", he said.



The situation was experienced by many of the workers including Blak Rasta at Zylofon media when Menzgold stopped operation.



According to DJ Ashmen, due to the dire situation faced by workers at the time he was with Zylofon fm, he had to look at other means to survive and missed three days of his sessions on radio and upon his return, he was handed a letter to explain reasons for his absence, something he claims he did not reply because there was so much happening in the media organization that he had already psyched himself before he was disrespectfully handed a sacked letter.



Watch the video below:



