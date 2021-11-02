Zylofon Music to host Obibini Black Concert on Nov. 26

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: Zylofon Media

Zylofon Music proudly presents the biggest concert happening live on the 26th of November right here in Accra, Ghana at the Alliance Francais.



It's the Obibini Black Concert.



To grab a ticket, just go on your mobile app store and download the Cityloop app by egotickets. Or you can simply dial *713*33*66# to grab your tickets NOW!!



There will be some notable artists on the bill like; Yaa Pono, Eno Barony, Captain Planet, Ayigbe Edem and many others.



Do not miss the chance to watch Live one of the biggest MCs in the country drop bars on bars. It will be a Friday to remember and a memorable way to end your week.



Wudini will be there! So be there!



